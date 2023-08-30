Police treating burning of GAA goalposts in east Belfast as a ‘hate crime’

Damage was caused to the goalposts at the east Belfast facility between Monday and Wednesday.

Damage caused to GAA goalposts at an east Belfast sports facility is being investigated as a hate crime, the PSNI have said.

“Police are currently investigating criminal damage to goal posts and nets in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh,” said a spokesperson.

“The damage, which is being treated as a hate crime, is believed to have been caused sometime between Monday 28th August and Wednesday morning, August 30.

“Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 467 of 30/08/23.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

The pitches at Henry Jones Playing Fields are used for training by East Belfast GAA.

The club was formed in May 2020 with a specifically cross-community ethos and currently compete in the Down GAA leagues.

In May 2023, a security alert forced pitches at Henry Jones to close for a period as police investigated claims devices had been left in the area.

Following searches, nothing untoward was found.

During April, Strandtown PS was forced to continue a series of “taster sessions” held at the school by East Belfast GAA after receiving intimidatory messages and online comments following a session held in March.

The sessions were part of local club East Belfast GAA’s ‘Come and Try’ programme which allows children who are unfamiliar with the sports to give Gaelic games a go.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite has condemned those responsible for the incident.

"This is the latest in a growing catalogue of attempts to intimidate and bully the members of East Belfast GAA,” he said.

"Those responsible need to understand that this club and its members are a growing part of our community – they are here to stay and they’re going to keep offering a positive, outward looking experience for anyone who wants to get involved.

“The people behind this latest attack need to wise up. East Belfast becomes a more shared space every day and it should be a place where everyone feels comfortable to live, work and enjoy themselves.”