Primary school teacher starts successful ‘mystery GAA boxes’ business

‘Mystery kits’ website selling jerseys from clubs all over the world proves to be a winner

Stephen Henry with a Providence Hurling Club jersey from Rhode Island in the US

Stephen Henry (35) includes jerseys from Gaelic football and hurling clubs across the world in his parcels.

Customers can input into the notes section of the Gaelic Mystery Kits website preferences regarding what they want to receive; for example, if they would like to avoid particular teams, or if they’d like a vintage style.

That can be important, as a lot of people don’t seem to want Tyrone or Dublin shirts, which are Stephen’s worst sellers.

He said: “I’m from Derry, and not wanting Tyrone is so universal — they must have offended somebody, because I can’t get their stock shifted.

“People from all around the country are constantly writing that they don’t want them, or Dublin.”

The Ballymaguigan man was inspired to begin his sideline after buying a mystery soccer kit for a friend’s birthday.

He added: “I thought that, surely, there’s a market out here for GAA jerseys too — there are so many clubs in Ireland alone.

“In January of this year we decided to take the plunge and launch the website, and it properly started at the beginning of February.”

Another motivating factor was growing up and attending Dromantine Summer Camp each year.

Based outside Newry, it involves kids from 11-17 participating in a week of activities, including Gaelic and other sports.

He explained: “At the end of the week, all the lads wanted to do was swap jerseys with fellas from different clubs.

“Everyone likes getting a jersey from a club they don’t know much about.”

He revealed that teams from abroad are especially loving the exposure when their kits get featured.

The business has taken off with the help of social media, and every week he posts a video of the ‘Thursday jersey’ to showcase a special top.

He added: “I would get a jersey, find out some facts about that club and their sponsor.

“The smaller clubs in Europe and the USA love the promotion.

“There’s one team, for example, the Croatian Celts. We featured them recently and they were delighted.”

The mystery boxes are even causing a stir among inter-county stars.

Mayo’s Padraig O’Hora recently received the jersey of Providence Hurling Club, which is based in Rhode Island.

“That jersey was featured in our weekly showcase and it’s fun because they’re sponsored by Naragansett Beer Brewery, and they take their design from the brewery’s label, which clubs in Ireland can’t really do because of different licensing laws,” said Stephen.

The venture is very much a family affair, with his wife Jessica, also a teacher, helping him pack orders every night after their two daughters are put to bed.

The next step is to move towards a subscription offering, whereby customers can sign up to receive a new mystery box every month.

Stephen added: “I always thought GAA jerseys were far nicer than soccer and rugby tops, and other people must too, because we have lots of repeat orders.

“There’s a fella in Co Offaly that has ordered five boxes already, and I don’t even think half of them are for his kids!”

Gaelic Mystery Kits is a small, independent business and has no affiliation with the Gaelic Athletic Association. ​