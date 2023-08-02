Prisoners at Maghaberry take part in Gaelic football initiative

Maghaberry Prison has teamed up with Ulster GAA to coach Gaelic football skills to prisoners as part of a sports rehabilitation initiative.

More than 20 prisoners have taken part in the coaching course over a six-week period.

The coaching focuses on key skills of the game as well as encouraging healthy minds and bodies.

Maghaberry Prison Governor David Savage said: “The prison population in Maghaberry in recent months has continued to rise, virtually on a daily basis, and it is important that we support all of those men in our care.

“Sport plays a big part in rehabilitation. By encouraging people to live a healthier lifestyle through sport we are helping them to progress and gain new skills.

“This reduces the risk of re-offending when they return to their communities, and helps to build a safer place to live.

“The partnership with Ulster GAA has been established over several years and has been hugely successful.

“This is the second such GAA coaching course we have held at Maghaberry and it has engaged a considerable number of the men in our care.”

Ciaran McLaughlin, President of Ulster GAA, said: “Through sport, prisoners can learn a range of disciplines and Ulster GAA is delighted to be working in partnership with the Prison Service on this initiative.

“During the six-week course, our coaches focused on the key skills and rules of Gaelic football, as well as encouraging a healthier lifestyle through sport.

“Inclusiveness is a core value of the GAA and I trust that the prisoners involved in the programme at Maghaberry will have many positives to take from the experience.”

As of Monday, Maghaberry’s prisoner population was 1,280.

It is the largest of three prisons that make up the Northern Ireland Prison Service.