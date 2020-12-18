Pro-IRA singing row: Armagh's Camogie Board issues apology

GAA body's statement tells of 'sincere and deep regret'

The Armagh Camogie Board has said it "sincerely and deeply regrets" any offence caused after an online video showed people celebrating an All-Ireland Junior Championship win by singing pro-IRA songs.

DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley had described the incident, which was posted online on December 5, as "inexcusable".

And UUP councillor Sam Nicholson expressed his disgust at the singing.

Last night the Armagh Camogie Board issued a statement: "Further to the Armagh dressing room celebrations following their victory in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship Final on Saturday December 5th, Armagh Camogie Board wish to state that it was never the intention to offend or upset anyone.

"On behalf of Armagh Camogie we sincerely and deeply regret any offence caused as a result of this incident."

The board had previously strongly denied suggestions the video clip featured people associated with the team singing a pro-IRA song.

The video showed celebrations following the county's victory over Cavan. The clip shows people in a dressing room area opening a bottle of champagne while apparently chanting "Ooh ah, up the Ra".

An initial statement from the Armagh Camogie Board said it refuted any suggestion that there was any IRA chanting following the match.

"What they were singing was 'Up Armagh'. Armagh County Camogie are a sporting body and do not associate ourselves with any political organisation," it said.

A later statement from Ulster Camogie said it had been "made aware of alleged inappropriate behaviour after the All-Ireland Junior Championship final", and said it had referred the incident to the sport's governing body.

The Armagh Camogie Board then said the county board would be carrying out a full investigation.

Mr Buckley had described the incident as "deeply disappointing".

"A victory in such a championship is clearly a huge achievement for any team, but it is deeply disappointing that once again we see another incident relating to Gaelic games and IRA chanting," he said.

And Mr Nicholson said he had been disgusted at the chanting.

"There is no doubt that this was a great sporting achievement by the team and it deserved an evening of celebrations," he said.

"However, any glorification of terrorism broadcast across social media sends out a very negative message to not only the unionist community, but anyone who has been affected by IRA terrorism throughout the Troubles."