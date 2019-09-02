PSNI advertise recruitment drive in All-Ireland Final programme

The PSNI's advert in the All-Ireland Final programme. Credit: PSNI

The PSNI took a full page advertisement in the All-Ireland Final programme to promote their upcoming 2020 recruitment drive.

Northern Ireland's police force are set to recruit their next batch of officers early next year.

The ad also featured the Irish language version of the PSNI's "Keeping People Safe" motto "Ag Coimead Daoine Sabhailte".

Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin said that the PSNI would be "advertising in ways that reach out to all".

"Good to see PSNI advertising as a great career option in today's GAA All-Ireland Final programme," he wrote on Twitter.

"We launch our next recruitment process in early 2020.

"We want applications from all sections of our community and will be advertising in ways that reach out to all".

The PSNI took out the same advertisement for the All-Ireland Hurling Final in August.

Members of the PSNI have their own GAA team, 'PSNI GAA', who play at Newforge Lane in Belfast.

In 2011 they played a Garda team at Croke Park.

The GAA's Rule 21, which banned British security forces from playing Gaelic games, was lifted in 2001.

Sunday's All-Ireland Final ended in a stalemate as Dublin and Kerry drew 1-16.

The teams will take part in a replay on September 15 as Dublin aim to make it five straight All-Ireland wins.

To find out more about joining the PSNI visit joinpsni.co.uk