Red Hands across the water as fans both new and old savour special day

Long-lost relative from England who’d never heard of GAA is left speechless by its passion

My cousin’s mum found out recently that she had a long lost sister living in Birmingham. That is a story in itself for a different day, but the new-found family came to meet their Ardboe relatives for the first time a fortnight ago and my cousin, Kirsty, brought her new cousin Dan Parker out to watch Tyrone play (and beat) Kerry in the semi-final.