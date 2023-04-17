Return of Conor Glass is the biggest positive as Derry stroll past Fermanagh

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Derry's Niall Loughlin manages to free himself from the shackles of Fermanagh's Shea Cullen Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly admitted that Derry were just too strong for his team — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

As expected holders Derry advanced to the last four of the Ulster Championship when they proved too strong for a battling Fermanagh side at Brewster Park on Saturday.

Goals from Shane McGuigan and Paul Cassidy left Derry in the box-seat at half-time leading 2-9 to 0-5 and even though Fermanagh full-back Che Cullen found the net twice after the break a second McGuigan major, this time from the penalty spot, meant that the Oak Leaf county were always able to keep their opponents at arms length.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher admitted afterwards that they didn’t learn a lot from the game, but on a positive Conor Glass started the game – although the Oak Leafs chief wasn’t happy with the manner in which they conceded both goals.

“We wouldn’t have learned a lot from the game to be honest as it was over at half-time, it was job done,” he said.

“Conor got 40 minutes under his belt today and we just took him off as a precaution as he had only done a couple of sessions prior to the game.

“Conor had a nerve thing coming from his back and down into his hamstring, if it was a full-blown hamstring injury he definitely couldn’t have played.

“We wouldn’t be happy with their goals, I don’t like conceding goals.

“Yes, they had some joy with playing the ball in long, but I don’t think it’s a tactic there’s a lot of longevity in.

“They didn’t look like opening us up with their running game or anything like that. We’re disappointed to concede two goals but it happens and we move on.”

After winning promotion from Division Three this season Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly admitted that they came up against a totally different type of opposition in Derry.

“Derry are an excellent side, slick in possession, and solid defensively and we knew it would take our maximum to beat them,” he said.

“We felt we had trained well, we had a real good league and we have to take the positives from our league games.

“We are a young team and they showed character at the start of second-half, we showed that all league.

“I urged them at half time to keep that pride in the jersey and try to control the ball better, keep possession better and try to ask questions.

“We asked the boys to break the game into segments and go at it and be brave in possession, I felt they stepped up in the second half.

“The Tailteann Cup is in four week’s time, it’s a matter of us having to press the reset button and giving it a good go.”