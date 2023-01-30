Rory Gallagher demands Derry improvement despite convincing defeat of Limerick

NFL Division 2

Despite an emphatic opening day victory for Derry over Limerick on Saturday, manager Rory Gallagher has acknowledged that better performances will be required if his side harbours real promotion hopes.

“I wouldn’t be satisfied with a whole lot of it,” Gallagher stated after the 0-16 to 0-4 win.

“We have to judge ourselves on where we want to be. But at the same time, we also have to live in the real world. It’s the 28th of January and we’re integrating two young players in Lachlan Murray and Eoin McEvoy.

“I’d be happy to a large degree but it’s going to be hot and heavy the rest of the league.”

In truth, the Oakleaf County rarely manoeuvred out of second gear in a display that contrasted starkly from that which recently filleted Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup final.

Shane McGuigan, the brightest star in the Oakleaf constellation, top scored with nine points for the reigning Ulster champions as they brushed aside Limerick at Owenbeg.

“A very comfortable win,” assessed the Derry manager. “You’d love to win by building the scores easier than we did. Limerick changed tactic massively from what they did in the McGrath Cup. They went very defensive. There was probably a wee bit of over eagerness from ourselves and bad finishing, but I suppose we won by 12 points so there you go.”

Despite the win, perfectionist Gallagher admitted that his side spurned a number of goal opportunities.

“We did have the goal chances,” he added. “I thought we should have accelerated more. We took three out of seven or eight last week against Tyrone, but took zero out of three or four today.

“I think the standard of this division is a lot better than it was last year. I think our performance today was an awful lot better than any other first league performance we’ve had in the last number of years so we will enjoy watching everybody else dog it out tonight and tomorrow and we move on.”

Gallagher was in no mood to mess about, even so early in the new campaign, starting both Glen men Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty.

Both players returned to the manor born seamlessly. And in near perfect conditions, Derry ran in five points up at half-time, leading 0-7 to 0-2. Paul Cassidy continued his outstanding early season form and opened the Oakleaf scoring early on, before Niall Toner and McGuigan stretched out the home side’s advantage.

Adrian Enright finally opened Limerick’s account in the 14th minute, pointing after his side’s first meaningful attack. Three more points from the trusty left peg of McGuigan and a free from in-form Toner sandwiched a second point for the Treatymen from James Naughton.

Limerick briefly threatened after the break when Gordon Browne and Iain Corbett both pointed. Unfortunately for Ray Dempsey, it would be the last scoring for his men in a one-sided contest.

Derry, by contrast, while not finding any real tempo and butchering a number of goal chances, scored the last eight points of the game. McGuigan, of course, kick-started the scoring final spree, with Cassidy, Toner and Lachlan Murray also raising white flags.

Derry: O Lynch, C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, P McGrogan, G McKinless, C Doherty, C Glass, B Rogers, N Toner, P Cassidy, E Doherty, B Heron, S McGuigan, L Murray

Subs: P Cassidy for G McKinless (50), O McWilliams for E Doherty (53), N Loughlin for B Heron (63), N O’Donnell for C Glass (68), B McCarron L Murray (70)

Limerick: D O’Sullivan, D Connelly, S O Dea, B Coleman, B Fanning, C Fahey, M Donovan, C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher, J Naughton, G Browne, A Enright, C Downes, D Lyons.

Subs: R Bourke for B Fanning (HT), H Bourke for D Lyons (50), C McSweeney for B Coleman (55), P Nash for A Enright (64), K Ryan for C Downes (68),

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)