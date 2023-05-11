Rory Gallagher: Police investigated claims of domestic abuse against Derry manager

Gallagher’s wife Nicola has made a number of allegations against himHe says the claims were previously dealt with by authoritiesPolice investigated but prosecutors concluded there was ‘insufficient evidence’ Ulster GAA ‘cannot make judgment on specific allegation’

Two files were passed to the Public Prosecution Service last year, but it was deemed there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

On Thursday Gallagher issued a statement in response to what he described as "very serious" allegations made by his estranged wife.

He is due to take charge of Derry in Sunday's Ulster Final against Armagh.

In a message on social media earlier this week, Nicola Gallagher detailed a number of alleged incidents of domestic violence.

She claimed she has spent years staying silent about her difficult relationship with her husband. She said she had tried to block it out and turned to alcohol as a result.

The couple, who have three children, are separated.

In a statement issued through a solicitor, Mr Gallagher acknowledged his estranged wife’s social media posts and the fact it made “very serious allegations against me”.

He said: “Our marriage broke down over four years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.”

Mr Gallagher insisted the allegations “have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

“My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time. I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police have investigated a number of reported incidents and files have been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.”

It is understood the PPS received two investigation files from the PSNI in January 2022 and June 2022.

After all the available evidence in these files was considered in line with the PPS Code for Prosecutors, it was determined there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence in relation to any individual.

Decisions not to prosecute any individual were issued in January 2022 and September 2022.

On Thursday afternoon the Ulster GAA council responded to the allegations.

Provincial secretary and chief executive Brian McAvoy said: “While we cannot comment or make judgment on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence.

"We are proud to have joined with White Ribbon NI in pledging to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women. We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.”

Sunday's final, the first between Derry and Armagh since 2000, is on course to be a 28,720 sell-out in Clones with no tickets going on general sale.

Gallagher is one of the most recognisable names in Ulster GAA. He was part of the management team that led Donegal to All-Ireland in 2012.

During his playing career he wore the jerseys of both Fermanagh and Cavan.

Derry is the third team he has helped to an Ulster final, having previously worked with Donegal and Fermanagh.

Under his stewardship, Derry won the Ulster championship final last year and progressed to the All-Ireland semi-finals, where they lost to Galway.