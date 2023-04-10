Roscommon take a front stage role on weekend of surprises

Gaelic Games

It’s not always the biggest names and the perceived most glamorous teams that make all the headlines.

If proof were needed that this theory holds good, then it was provided in abundance at the week-end.

With managers up and down the country lamenting lengthening injury lists and the absence of a break between the Allianz League and Championship, others have been going about their business well out of the spotlight – until the week-end, that is.

New York’s Niall Madine, Killian Butler and Mikey Brosnan celebrate their penalty shootout victory over Leitrim — © ©INPHO/Emily Harney

Yesterday Roscommon merely followed a trend that had been set twenty-four hours earlier when they dramatically terminated Mayo’s interest in the Connacht Championship by winning an intense battle by 2-8 to 0-10, their goals coming from Enda Smith and Donie Smith.

Clare’s Darren O'Neill celebrates beating Cork — © ©INPHO/Natasha Barton

And when New York stunned fancied Leitrim in the Connacht Championship on Saturday by winning a penalty shoot-out after the sides had finished level at 0-15 each at the end of extra-time, it was viewed as a sporting miracle given that they had never previously sampled a championship victory.

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea reacts after conceding a free against Roscommon — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

Closer to home, Clare lowered the colours of proud Cork in the Munster Football Championship yesterday although it required a double-take of the final score (0-14 to 0-13) before many people were convinced. Clare manager Colm Collins became the longest serving yeam boss in the country when Mickey Harte severed his connection with Tyrone.

Meanwhile, Armagh’s 2002 All-Ireland winning duo Tony McEntee and Oisin McConville are hitting the high spots just now. McEntee’s Sligo side triumphed over London in the Connacht Championship on Saturday by 2-20 to 0-12 while McConville’s Wicklow, showing no ill-effects from their divisional final setback, tripped up Carlow in Leinster by 2-12 to 0-10.