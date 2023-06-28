SDLP MLA calls for additional train services to meet GAA demand for All-Ireland quarter-finals

The SDLP’s Justin McNulty has called for Translink to put on additional train or bus services this weekend for fans travelling to Dublin for All-Ireland quarter-final matches.

Additional train services for the double header in Croke Park on Saturday have quickly sold out, with limited availability left on other special services.

Mr McNulty, who is a former GAA manager, has written to Translink Chief Executive Chris Conway, asking him to make every effort to ensure fans can travel to Dublin.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty

The MLA for Newry & Armagh MLA said there had been “huge interest” from GAA fans in Armagh, Derry and Tyrone following a draw at the All-Ireland quarter finals.

He added that these fans would want to travel to Dublin to see the games at Croke Park, and that he had written to Translink requesting extra services as there have been in previous years.

He said: “Even compared with previous years we have seen a huge number of Armagh supporters seeking to travel to Dublin by train and additional services have sold out very quickly.

“With large numbers travelling to Dublin over the weekend it would be greatly beneficial to see more people using public transport so that we don’t see thousands of extra cars on our roads,” he continued.

“I greatly appreciate the cooperation Translink have shown this year and in the past when it comes to providing additional services and I’d ask them they do everything they can to facilitate a great weekend of sport, as we have seen with other major sporting events on this island in the past.”