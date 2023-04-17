Sean Duffin’s late show means Tyrone fight another day in Christy Ring Cup

NFL Division 3

Grogan’s goal: Sean og Grogan found the net for Tyrone against Derry at Healy Park — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

There was a real Christy Ring Cup thriller at Healy Park as battling Tyrone fought back to earn a share of the spoils against a fancied Derry side after chalking up 2-20 each.

Derry got an early goal from John Mullan and they were well in front at the break with points from Richie Mullan, Darragh McGilligan and Mullan. Dermot Begley and Aidan Kelly had first half points for the Red Hands.

In the second-half, Tyrone came roaring back into contention.

The superb Begley landed another few points with Sean Og Grogan and Lorcan Devlin both getting goals. Cormac O Doherty converted a Derry penalty, but efforts from Devlin and Sean Duffin had Tyrone in front.

Mullan levelled matters before substitute Padhraig Nelis put the visitors in front in injury-time, but Tyrone managed to snatch a deserved last gasp draw through Duffin.

Elsewhere, Armagh travelled to Hyde Park to take on Roscommon in the Nicky Rackard Cup and came away with a fine win on a 2-24 to 0-18 scoreline.

The Orchard County led 1-11 to 0-12 at the break with Conor Reneghan getting the goal and Fionntan Donnelly, Paddy Fallon and Thomas Galvin among the points.

Eoin McGuinness found the net two minutes after the restart and the visitors never looked back as Donnelly, Fallon, Falvin, Barry Shortt and substitute Shea Harvey all tagged on points.

Donegal came from behind to beat Fermanagh in the same competition.

The Ernemen led 0-13 to 0-9 at half-time with Luca McCusker, Brian Teehan, Daniel Teague and Sean Corrigan among their points with Jack O’Loughlin among the Donegal scorers.

In the second-half Declan Coulter hit six points for Donegal with Ruairi Campbell, Gerry Gilmore, Luke White and Conor Gartland also on target while Liam McKinney got the only goal of the game. Fermanagh had points from McCusker and Teague as it finished 1-21 to 0-18.

It proved to be an afternoon to forget for Down in the Joe McDonagh Cup as they lost heavily away to Laois on a 7-24 to 0-14 scoreline.

Stephen Bergin got a hat-trick of goals for the home side with Paddy Purcell, Mossey Keyes, Willie Dunphy and Picky Maher also finding the net.