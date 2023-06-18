Setting up Ballybofey battle is a big boost for Donegal boss Aidan O’Rourke

All-Ireland round-robin series

Aidan O’Rourke was delighted to secure a home tie for Donegal in the next round of the Championship

Donegal will have home advantage next weekend in the next round of the championship after edging past Monaghan.

After leading 0-13 to 0-9 at half-time they got the opening two scores of the second-half and looked set for a comfortable win.

Monaghan rolled up their sleeves to keep their opponents scoreless for a 16 minute period as they fought their way back into contention, but Donegal held on and manager Aidan O’Rourke was pleased with the outcome.

“We knew coming in that if you win here tonight, it could open a few doors,” said O’Rourke.

“The big prize is the home game in Ballybofey next week. We knew it was a game we could go after to try and achieve that. We knew if you did get over the line, you’re ultimately where you were going to be anyway, but the home factor makes a difference.

“It’s what you make of it yourself really. It doesn’t automatically kick points or anything, but I’m sure whoever is coming won’t necessarily savour it.”

The sides were level on four occasions early on through points from Conor O’Donnell, Ciaran Thompson, Gary Mohan and Darren Hughes before Donegal began to take control. Oisin Gallen, Daire O’Baoill, Jamie Brennan and midfielder Caolan McGonagle all registered to tighten their grip on proceedings.

Gallen’s brace increased the lead early in the second-half before Monaghan fought back, Jack McCarron hitting three unanswered points with Michael Bannigan, Stephen O’Hanlon and Conor Boyle also on target.

Donegal secured the win with frees from Brennan and keeper Shaun Patton.