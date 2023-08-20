Shane McPartlan gets his timing right to thwart Crossmaglen and earn Clan na gael deserved draw

Current Armagh club champions Crossmaglen Rangers were reined in by Clan na gael in a tense finish to their Championship opener when Shane McPartlan scored a fisted goal in the closing moments to give the Lurgan side a share of the spoils by a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-16.

The Rangers had looked particularly sharp in the early stages with Jamie Clarke and Rian O’Neill prominent, but Clan na gael sustained their commitment with Stefan Campbell, Niall Henderson and McPartlan leading the way.

McPartlan made a huge impact when manager Kieran McGeeney introduced him at midfield for Armagh earlier this year and he now looks set to further enhance his reputation in the county Championship.

While Rangers are in pole position to retain their crown, the fact that the competition is now being played on a round robin basis could pave the way for other sides to force themselves into contention.

Also in the Orchard County Championship, Armagh Harps strode to an impressive 0-17 to 1-6 victory over Shane O’Neill’s after having led by 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

Skipper Declan McKenna, who has given outstanding service to the city club, along with Joe Daly, Luke McKeever and Ryan McShane, carried the fight to Shane O’Neill’s for whom Raymond Fitzpatrick and Aodhan Conlon led lively resistance until the closing stages of the contest.

Harps currently parade a fusion of youth and experience and this win over Shane O’Neill’s will serve as a considerable boost for the side.

Meanwhile, Sarsfields were fully stretched by a fired-up Mullaghbawn outfit before coming out on top by 0-15 to 1-10. Mullaghbawn played with considerable passion and verve but it was the ability of Sarsfields to close the game out that was ultimately to prove crucial when their opponents were reduced to 14 men.

A late goal from Vinny Brady gave Pearse Og a deserved 1-11 to 0-11 win over Annaghmore at the latter venue. The Armagh city side had the edge for the greater part of the game but Annaghmore’s resilience and spirit kept them in contention right until the end. Brady’s goal proved a crucial score given that his side were not at full strength.

Killeavy proved too strong for their near neighbours Dromintee in winning 1-13 to 0-10. A well-taken second-half goal from Ciaron O‘Hanlon cemented Killeavy’s advantage and, with Armagh county ace Conor O’Neill, Shea Magill and Michael McNamee on form, they finished the game comfortably, with Paul Martin and Ryan Hughes having served Dromintee well.

Goalscorer O’Hanlon has been a member of the Armagh squad but his input has been limited by injury, while Shea Magill is understudy to current Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty and has been emphasising his versatility in his club’s colours to good effect of late.

And Granemore turned in a battling performance to get the better of Grange by 2-11 to 1-12. Grange were without the services of the influential Ethan Rafferty, who is a long-term injury victim, but they managed to stay on their opponents’ shoulder for the greater part of what proved to be an exciting contest.

Granemore led by 2-3 to 0-8 at the interval and, while Grange threatened to seize the initiative in the third quarter, Granemore went the distance to chalk up what could prove to be a valuable win.

In the Monaghan Senior Football Championship, Corduff beat Truagh by 1-13 to 0-11 and Inniskeen overcame Magheracloone by 0-15 to 1-7.

Corduff have come through strongly in Monaghan, while Inniskeen — who prospered under Oisin McConville for the past two years — have their sights firmly fixed on more progress.