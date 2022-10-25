Sky Sports and GAA part ways as BBC prepares for GB expansion

Gaelic Games

The BBC could show the All Ireland Finals on BBC 2 after Sky Sports pulled out

The conclusion of the All-Ireland championships looks set to be opened up to a vast new audience with the BBC network in line to broadcast both finals.

A new five-year media rights deal is to be announced this week but it won’t, however, incorporate Sky Sports, who have confirmed that their nine-year association has come to an end by “mutual agreement”.

But BBC’s continued interest in GAA broadcasting could see the finals being shown across the UK, possibly on BBC2 from next year, potentially giving the GAA’s showpiece games a huge overseas reach.

BBC Northern Ireland have been showing Ulster Championship games on Sunday afternoons and has been extending a GAA reach that will also show All-Ireland semi-finals and final.

With Sky Sports out, it could see the BBC footprint increase, though the majority of Championship games are now expected to be shown on RTE and GAAGo.

Read more Fermanagh Final simply had to be postponed in interests of player safety, says county board chairman Brian Armitage

Sky Sports had been keen to develop its coverage and saw opportunity in the increase in the number of Championship games in 2023. From next year, that number will rise from 60 to 99, including Tailteann Cup games, but the GAA was apparently reluctant to move with that planned Sky expansion.

Sky Sports were looking for a 32-game package, including 16 League games, but in the end guarantees around a smaller 13-game package could not be reached between the partners.

“Despite our participation in the broadcast rights bidding process, lengthy negotiations and a strong willingness on both sides to continue our partnership, Sky and the GAA have been unable to reach a renewal agreement,” said Sky Ireland.