Slaughtneil clamber back to top in Derry after seeing off Magherafelt in dour affair

Magherafelt 1-4 Slaughtneil 0-11

Absence makes the heart grow fonder and that's why Slaughtneil faces were wreathed in smiles when referee Barry Cassidy sounded the full-time whistle in yesterday's dour Derry Senior Football Championship final at Bellaghy.

Having reigned supreme in the county for four years (2014-2017), Slaughtneil had slipped into the championship shadows to some extent over the course of the past two years, but yesterday they regained the Oak Leaf throne when they took delivery of the John McLaughlin Cup once again.

While it was not among the most memorable finals, Slaughtneil boss Paul Bradley has cause to pinpoint the clinical efficiency and robust work-rate of his team in striding back to the top in what was his debut final as manager.

In what was a turgid, uninspiring first-half both sides were preoccupied with safety-first measures and that explains why not one starting forward from either team was able to land a score from play.

Slaughtneil's experience in terms of retaining possession had its roots in a defensive formation triggered by assistant boss Gavin Devlin, whose influence as Mickey Harte's right hand man with Tyrone came to the fore.

Indeed, it proved to be something of a false dawn when Slaughtneil defender Chrissy McKaigue deployed his experience to good effect in the early minutes to plunder a brace of impressive long-range points, but his enterprise was not quite matched subsequently by his colleagues.

Instead, it was a point from a Christopher Bradley free that helped to steer Slaughtneil into a somewhat uncomfortable 0-3 to 0-2 lead after Conor McCluskey and Conor Kearns had been on the mark with stylish points for Magherafelt.

But the fact that it took Adrian Cush's side all of25 minutes to compile this meagre offering hinted at their inefficiency up front.

And given the course of the game at this juncture, it came as no real surprise when Slaughtneil corner-back Conor McAllister powered forward to fire over his side's fourth point from a 'mark' that helped them into a somewhat unconvincing 0-4 to 0-2 interval lead.

It was a three-point blast on the resumption from Shane McGuigan, Francis McEldowney and Brendan Rogers that appeared to have ushered Slaughtneil into a more comfortable position but Jared Monaghan's 41st minute Magherafelt goal was well timed and pitched the game right back into the melting-pot.

At 0-7 to 1-2 the tension was beginning to mount but Christopher Bradley, Shane McGuigan and Ronan Bradley were to plunder the points that eased their side to safety when the heat was on.

Magherafelt could only muster a Shane Heavron point from a free in response despite their energetic efforts to salvage the contest.

But this was an occasion on which Slaughtneil's battery of battle-hardened campaigners were not to be denied and even though there is no Ulster club championship on the horizon, they will happily settle for domestic bliss this time round.