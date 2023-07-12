Some GAAGO games had less than 1500 viewers as GAA bosses reveal numbers behind streaming service

The 42 championship games broadcast by GAAGO in 2023 had a combined viewership of 1.3m, GAA Director General Tom Ryan has told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport & Media hearing on the future of sports broadcasting in the country.

Ryan and the GAA's commercial director Peter McKenna were among a number of sports administrators who took part in a discussion with members of the committee but, not unexpectedly given the controversy over GAAGO, the streaming service partnership between the GAA and RTE that flared up over the last few months, they faced the majority of questions.

Ryan revealed that at the top end, the most watched GAAGO game attracted around 120,000 viewers, citing last weekend's All-Ireland quarter-final between Kerry and Tyrone

At the other end of the scale, some games only had a viewership of between 1000 and 1500. These are most likely games that would never be shown on free-to-air anyway.

The average viewing number across the 43 games was just over 30,000.

Ryan confirmed that broadcast revenue amounted to about 20pc of overall GAA revenue and that GAAGO generated €4m in subscriptions before costs this year .

McKenna outlined that there are more free-to-air games available and less behind a paywall than there has been since the Association engaged with Sky Sports as a rights holder for certain championship games in 2013, the first move behind a paywall for championship games.

There were, he said, over 300 games, compared to 170 in the previous contracts, an increase of nearly 80pc.

"Of that there are 50 games which are behind a paywall which is less than what we have in a previous contract which was 52, " explained McKenna.

"Eir used to carry their league games behind a paywall, that's now on RTE and TG4. So the number of games behind the paywall is at 16-17pc whereas with the previous contracts it was 30pc."

Pressed by Sinn Fein TD Imelda Munster on whether Virgin Media were considered as a media rights partner before last year's new five-year rights package was confirmed, McKenna said Virgin were "contacted on several occasions."

"They preferred a ready to go option so they wouldn't do the production," he said.

McKenna also confirmed, however, that GAAGO has not yet had clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The CCPC had given clearance for GAAGO when it was broadcasting to an international audience only during the two previous five-year arrangements from 2013 to 2017 and from 2018 to 2022, though provision was made for streaming to domestic audiences during the pandemic.

"We are currently in discussions with the CCPC so they have asked a number of questions about it," said McKenna in response to Deputy Imelda Munster.

RTE's head of sport Declan McBennett, at a later session which involved broadcasters, confirmed that GAAGO was currently operating without the required clearance but that the CCPC was being kept up to date with every step.

Ryan and McBennett were both asked if certain games were put behind the GAAGO paywall to help to specifically boost profit, something both denied.

Ryan explained that fixtures were made independently by the GAA's Central Competition Controls Committee and took in many considerations, including the integrity of the competitions. But broadcast was not a consideration and the packages set out in the contracts allowed for RTE to cover Sunday games with GAAGO primarily having Saturday picks.

"The decisions are overtly not commercial," Ryan outlined.

"The contracts were signed at the start of the year. Irrespective of whether it was county A, B, X and Y, the GAA earned the same income. We have an obligation to try and show a wide variety of geographical distribution of counties and codes so I know there would have been discussion about a particular provincial competition which is a vibrant, fantastic competition (Munster hurling). We know we have a responsibility to show as many games in that but we also have responsibility to show, for example, provincial finals from other provinces which would be on at the same time as other matches, to try and distribute it with a view to being fair to all counties.

"There are elements where maybe we might have looked at things a little bit differently but if there are things we need to tweak based on feedback here today, we now have the scope to do that."

In relation to last weekend's All-Ireland quarter-finals McBennett said RTE had requested to show Dublin/Mayo and Kerry/Tyrone on Sunday but CCCC fixed Kerry/Tyrone for Saturday, putting that into the GAAGO window.

McBennett conceded that exceptions could be made, like it was the previous Sunday when Mayo/Galway was shown on RTE, simultaneous to the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

There was criticism from Kerry TDs Brendan Griffin and Danny Healy Rae over Kerry featuring behind the paywall for five of their six championship games to date but McBennett outlined that they would never have shown Kerry/Tipperary or Kerry/Louth while Kerry/Mayo and Kerry/Cork were fixed by CCCC for a Saturday afternoon and they had sought, without success, Kerry/Tyrone.

McBennett said any profit made by RTE through GAAGO would be reinvested into the costs of securing the rights from the GAA to show league and club games through the year.

"That money allows us to put more free-to-air sport on RTE. The one criticism was we didn't have a calendar footprint and that was perfectly legitimate. Now we go from January to November, league, championship and club."

Mayo TD Alan Dillon, who had previously described RTE a "cartel" over its involvement with GAAGO, challenged Ryan on the fact that five of the last 11 games in the football championship were on GAAGO but Ryan stressed that five of the last seven were free-to-air.

Most of the members of the committee acknowledged that access and poor broadband in certain areas of rural Ireland was an issue while Ryan accepted that criticism of the €12 single game fee was "noted."