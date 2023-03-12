St Joseph’s fighting qualities led us to Paddy Drummond success, praises manager Niall Kelly

St Joseph’s Donaghmore 2-12 Abbey CBS Tipperary 0-9

Niall Kelly praised his side’s fighting qualities as St. Joseph’s, Donaghmore, won the All Ireland Paddy Drummond Cup for the first time.

The Tyrone boys overcame Abbey CBS from Tipperary by 2-12 to 0-9 in the final played at the Connaught Centre of Excellence on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m delighted for the boys and the school for all the effort that they have put in,” said a delighted Kelly afterwards.

“Conditions weren’t good and sometimes the game plan goes out the window and its down to heart and commitment.

“We missed chances in the first-half but we knew that the boys had it in them and they showed what they are capable off again in the second-half.

“They took some fine scores and along with some good defending we got the result that we deserved and as I said its brilliant for everybody connected to the school.”

The Tipperary school led 0-5 to 0-4 at the interval with points coming from Colin O’Grady and Conall Grogan, Noah Grimes with all but one of the St.Joseph’s haul.

Orrin Jones increased that advantage to three on the restart but then full forward Mattie McNally fired in two goals and the winners never looked back.

Darragh Donaghy, Ronan Molloy and Shane Scullion all tagged on points while the impressive Grimes finished with 0-7 to his name.

St.Joseph’s Donaghmore: L Quinn, J McNally, B Hughes, C Sweeney, J Rafferty, J Clarke, C O’Neill, S Scullion (0-1), J McKenna, L Hughes, N Grimes (0-7, 3F), D Donaghy (0-2, 2F), C Drayne (0-1, 1F), M McNally (2-0), R Molloy (0-1, 1F).

Subs: J Field for J McNally, C Donaghy for Sweeney, E O’Neill for Molloy, MJ Mansell for M McNally.

Abbey CBS Tipperary: R McGrath, G Cussen, D O’Brien, E Bonner, E Doocey, C O’Grady (0-1), P Downey, B Quirke (0-1), S Dee, S O’Grady, O Jones (0-4, 3F), L Carew, C O’Dwyer, C Grogan (0-2, 1F), J O’Dwyer. Subs: D Ryan (0-1) for Downey, C Martin for Cussen, E Kennedy for C O’Dwyer, G O’Meara for Grogan, D O’Dwyer for J O’Dwyer.

Referee: A Coyne (Westmeath)