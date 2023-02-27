St Louis Ballymena win league title in style

Camogie

St Louis Ballymena certainly turned on the style in winning the All-Ireland Schools ‘B’ Camogie title at the weekend when they overcame Wexford side Gorey CS in a thrilling decider by 3-8 to 1-10.

The Ballymena side laid down a marker as to their determination to claim the trophy when Ciara O’Boyle cracked in two first-half goals to help her side into a 2-3 to 0-7 lead.

It was a platform on which the team was to build in the second-half during which skipper Sarah Fyfe and Anna McKillop brought her points tally to three while Katie Molloy cemented her status as Player of the Match.

The St Louis team’s pace and penetration proved too much in the end for a Gorey side that was vulnerable at the back and failed to avail of a number of scoring chances which came their way.

With Molloy imposing herself when St Louis mounted attacks, the Gorey side were forced into errors which ultimately cost them the match.

In the National Camogie League, Antrim proved too strong for Limerick in winning by 2-17 to 1-11. Caitrin Dobbin led the Saffrons scoring surge with 1-7 while Aine Magill landed 1-4 and Shannon Graham registered two points.

Claire Keating hit eight points for a Limerick side that was unable to match Antrim for pace or power.

Down also chalked up a victory by overcoming Offaly by 0-13 to 0-9. Down led by 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time before managing to keep their opponents at bay in the second-half.