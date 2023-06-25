Tailteann Cup: Down to play Meath in the final after eight goal win in Croke Park

Home > Sport > GAA Tailteann Cup: Down to play Meath in the final after eight goal win in Croke ParkTailteann Cup 25 June 2023; Ryan Johnston of Down in action against Sean O'Flynn of Laois during the Tailteann Cup Semi Final match between Down and Laois at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile25 June 2023; Padraic Harnan of Meath in action against Dominic McEnhill of Antrim during the Tailteann Cup Semi Final match between Antrim and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Michael P Ryan/SportsfileKeith Bailie and Conor DormanToday at 16:57