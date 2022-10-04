Ten Ulster players nominated for Ladies Football All-Star Awards as Donegal and Armagh rewarded for big seasons

Armagh's Aimee Mackin is in the running for the 2022 TG4 Ladies’ Football All-Star awards

Ten Ulster players from two different counties have been nominated for the Ladies Football All-Star Awards, with Armagh and Donegal the only teams recognised.

Donegal lead the way with six nominees, while Armagh have four in the 45-strong panel that will be rewarded for their performances throughout the season.

Geraldine McLaughlin will look to make it back-to-back inclusions after the Donegal star was included in the 2021 team, with team-mates Evelyn McGinley, Tanya Kennedy, Niamh Hegarty, Nicole McLaughlin and Niamh McLaughlin hoping to join her.

For Armagh, goalkeeper Anna Carr, Lauren McConville, Aimee Mackin and Aoife McCoy have all been nominated as well.

All-Ireland champions Meath have the most nominees, coming in with 13, including eight who were included in the team last year.

The Leinster county also won Division One of the National Football League after beating Donegal in the Final, the same team they knocked out of All-Ireland Championship in the Semis.

Monica McGuirk is looking to be given her third All-Star, and she and All-Ireland Final player of the match Niamh O’Sullivan are joined in the nominations by Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Emma Troy, Máire O'Shaughnessy, Emma Duggan and Vikki Wall, all of whom were named in the 2021 team.

The other Meath nominees are team captain Shauna Ennis, Aoibheann Leahy, Orlagh Lally, Kelsey Nesbitt and Stacey Grimes.

All-Ireland runners-up Kerry, who did win silverware in 2022 by winning Division Two in the League by beating Armagh in the Final, have Championship top scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh at the forefront of their 11 nominations.

The award winners will be announced on November 19 at a banquet in Dublin.

Ladies Football All-Star nominees

Goalkeepers: Anna Carr (Armagh), Ciara Butler (Kerry), Monica McGuirk (Meath)

Full-back line: Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal), Tanya Kennedy (Donegal), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Eilís Lynch (Kerry), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Danielle Caldwell (Mayo), Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Shauna Ennis (Meath)

Half-backs: Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal), Nicola Ward (Galway), Aishling O'Connell (Kerry), Emma Costello (Kerry), Kathryn Sullivan (Mayo), Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath), Emma Troy (Meath)

Midfield: Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal), Cáit Lynch (Kerry), Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O'Shaughnessy (Meath), Orlagh Lally (Meath)

Half-forwards: Niamh Hegarty (Donegal), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Anna Galvin (Kerry), Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Síofra O'Shea (Kerry), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Emma Duggan (Meath), Kelsey Nesbitt (Meath), Vikki Wall (Meath)

Full-forwards: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Aoife McCoy (Armagh), Doireann O'Sullivan (Cork), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry), Mo Nerney (Laois), Lisa Cafferky (Mayo), Stacey Grimes (Meath), Niamh O'Sullivan (Meath)