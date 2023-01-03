The Dr McKenna Cup isn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean players and counties can’t get anything out of it

The dangers with a Q and A inside a matchday programme is that, in the care of a player devoid of humour, you can end up weeping for the part of the tree branch that was sacrificed all so that we could find out whether that particular player prefers wearing socks? Or no socks? (Arf!)

Look, as they used to say in ‘Where In The World’, sometimes the questions don’t suit you. To see grown men being asked about their preference for Batman over Superman, or pizza or Chinese food, makes you wonder.

But I still gobble them, up all the same because occasionally, a Brendan Rogers of Derry will have a bit of fun, saying his favourite pastime is the cryptic ‘Tooshing around the yard,’ and the likes.

It’s also an unlikely and occasional source of unvarnished honesty. Once, the current Glenavon maestro Matthew Fitzpatrick was an Antrim footballer in a previous life. Asked what was the worst thing about the GAA, he answered ‘January football.’

And I know exactly what he refers to, and probably the precise evening that might still haunt his dreams.

It was January 7th, 2016, and a waterlogged Brewster Park meant that Fermanagh’s opening game of the Dr McKenna Cup had to be moved to Garvaghey, in Tyrone.

Meeting them that night, was St Mary’s. Standing in at full-forward for them, was Matthew Fitzpatrick. Stationed right beside him was the physical, handsy, abrasive, sandpaper-like presence of Barry Mulrone.

In the middle, the first female to ever take charge of a game involving an intercounty team, was Cavan’s Maggie Farrelly.

And boy, did she get some test. It’s a truism that GAA writers love to waffle on about the weather conditions at various games they cover. If the Inuit people have a reputed 50 words for snow, then you only need to sit in a press box in January and eavesdrop into a conversation to hear 500 descriptions of the wind.

But when we say that night was wet, we don’t need to exaggerate for effect. Before the game, all journalists were handed out a team sheet. Within five minutes it was papier mache. Even those under the covered stand were soaked through their clothes to the skin, into the bones and down through the marrow.

Of course, playing an Irish League programme, Fitzpatrick might have played in one or two wet affairs since in the month of January, but we’d doubt that any ever came with the hostile combination of biting wind, cold, driving rain and hairy-assed full-back play that left Fitzpatrick exploring the reasonable possibility that there might have been a bit more to life than, well, this!

A snap question. Who won last year’s Dr McKenna Cup?

No, of course you didn’t get it without resorting to Google (Monaghan). Same way as you wouldn’t have been able to answer who won the 2020 O’Byrne Cup (Longford), or the Walsh Cup last year (Dublin).

That’s because these competitions are the ultimate ice-breaker to the season. Most casual fans are as enmeshed in their local club as the marketing gurus attempt to bluff us off and so, with not a ball pucked or kicked since the end of July at intercounty level, there has never been the long build-up and sense of anticipation as there is for this series of January competitions.

Every Ulster county have their band of supporters who wouldn’t miss a game in the Dr McKenna Cup. That wasn’t always the case. For a decade or so, it was shovelled in carelessly into a spot where the National Leagues ended and the provincials Championships began.

In such a half-light, it became a thing to show up and look semi-interested in, but it evolved into a mongrel dog of a Cup, good for the gags that ‘Not even the McKennas are going to watch it’, and that teams leading games at half time would warn each other that, ‘If we don’t watch ourselves we could end up winning this game.’

Ever since it found a natural home in January, it won back a great deal of respect. A Semi-Final in 2006 between Tyrone and Armagh attracted a full ground of spectators in Casement Park.

Back then, Tyrone made no secret of their desire to win it every year. One of the quirks of Mickey Harte’s approach was that they didn’t bother with challenge games. Appearances for Tyrone therefore had to mean something. Former players recall how if he needed to raise the temperature in a dressing room, he was frequently capable of doing it on the cold January days.

Outside of Tyrone, few cared for it. That doesn’t mean that it wasn’t immensely useful, however.

Just last year, Armagh took the very clever route of wholesale changes soon after half time in order to rotate their panel and keep the training volume high in order to build well for the league.

While the games are on, you realise there is never such a thing as a ‘challenge match’ in Gaelic Games. The sports themselves cannot lend themselves to an ‘after you, Claude’ sensibility.

And so, for all those young lads making their way onto intercounty panels over the next few weeks, you have the full best wishes of anyone capable of compassion towards opposition players.

For many, it will be the highpoint of their sporting career; making a county team and getting to line out in the famous colours, making their family and clubs proud.

Unfortunately, it is also the least forgiving circumstances to force a breakthrough. They can end up being picked up by a grizzled veteran, the ball can feel like a block of ice, or they could find themselves playing in a team that barely know each others’ names.

To all those with the ambition to go for it, may the clouds part and may the ball stick!