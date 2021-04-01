'The GAA will pursue the allegations at the earliest opportunity': Probe launched into Dublin Covid breach

Dublin midfielder and reigning Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton during yesterday's training session at Innisfails. Photo: Irish Independent

The GAA have vowed to “pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and invoke any necessary disciplinary processes” in the wake of revelations in the Irish Independent that Dublin footballers engaged in a training session in breach of Covid 19 guidelines.

At least nine players were spotted at Innisfails' pitch in north Dublin for a dawn session on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week, the government had outlined plans to allow intercounty training to resume on April 19. That development prompted the GAA to warn units that any breach of the ban on collective training before that date could put overall plans for a return “in serious jeopardy”.

And in a statement issued today, Croke Park chiefs made no secret of their anger.

“It is with frustration and extreme disappointment that the GAA acknowledges reports today of a potential breach of both our own Covid guidelines and those of the Government relating to the restrictions in place around team training,” read the GAA’s statement.

“Less than 48 hours ago, the Association reiterated its commitment to these current guidelines and called for continued compliance in the weeks ahead.

“The GAA will pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and will invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate.

“In the meantime, while we acknowledge that the overwhelming majority of Counties and Clubs have complied in an appropriate and responsible way with the restrictions currently in place, we once again call on our members and units to uphold the integrity of the Association as part of our ongoing efforts to play our role in thwarting the virus and ensuring a return to activity when it is safe to do so.”