'The Marty McGrath final': Famous name takes centre stage in Ederney's milestone Fermanagh title again

Derrygonnelly 1-6 Ederney 2-8

Ederney players make the most of the moment after bridging a 52-year wait for Fermanagh county title joy

When St Joseph's of Ederney last won a Fermanagh county title, there was a picture in the Fermanagh Herald along with the match report of 'The Mighty McGraths' - the seven brothers who played in their only New York Cup win in 1968, including bullish midfielder Anthony.

Well, their second win over Derrygonnelly Harps, chasing a six-in-a-row, will go down as 'The Marty McGrath Final' in honour of Anthony's son, the 39-year-old former All-Star who has overcome a litany of injuries, illness and tragic occurrences that would have finished any other man.

His man of the match display was nothing short of heroic. He completely bossed the midfield, broke kickouts intended for man-mountain Stephen McGullion, kicked a fantastic point from 40 metres and, when the decisive second goal came, there he was forcing a turnover to launch a counter-attack that left five Ederney attackers sprinting from halfway with one single Derrygonnelly defender at home, Sean Cassidy almost walking the ball into the net.

At one point, Harps' fastest player, Lee Jones, took off on a sprint, but McGrath matched him stride for stride over 30 metres.

Ederney manager Mickey Cassidy summed it up after.

"Martin McGrath has never failed to deliver in the Championship," he said.

"I can't speak enough about the man. He's a leader and he brings it on Championship days. Always has done. You seen the way he covered the grass there, he doesn't look his age. And he looks after himself. He is a great man to have about, a phenomenal leader."

Harps opened the scoring with a neatly taken goal from the promising Miceal Glynn on seven minutes but, astonishingly, that was to be their only score from play.

Once Ederney settled into their task, they had so many positives. Goalkeeper Chris Snow came forward to loft over two frees from 45 metres. Stephen McElrone commanded his square at full-back expertly. Connor McGee blotted out the usually dominant Ryan Jones and the McCusker brothers, Paul and Declan, buzzed around sprinting here and there.

They were awarded a penalty on the quarter hour when Declan Cassidy hauled down Ryan Morris and Mark McCauley drilled home to even it up at 1-1 each, before adding a stream of points to go in 1-1 to 1-5 ahead at the break.

They held Derrygonnelly scoreless for 32 minutes and things might have been more comfortable if Paul McCusker's goal attempt wasn't so strongly kept out by goalkeeper Jack Kelly.

A black card for the previously booked McGullion on 36 minutes made Derrygonnelly's task even harder but, while they ran the bench, they simply couldn't find a way through the highly-organised Ederney defence, while the aggression of the challengers was appropriately pitched for 52 years of falling short.

While Ederney dropped deep, the Harps pushed up well. They forced turnovers high up the pitch but almost as soon as they had it, it would be wrestled back again.

The big play came with the second goal; McGrath just getting enough on a loose ball to direct to Paul McCusker.

He sprinted into open space, delayed his handpass to Sean Cassidy but Cassidy still had to round Kelly and, when he made contact with the ball, it was mere inches before another Joe Sheridan controversy occurred.

That was enough to lie back on and, as the final whistle blew, it took several warnings over the PA for supporters not to enter the field.

To their credit, they relented but how they cheered as Fermanagh county Chairman Greg Kelly named the man of the match award for McGrath and handed the cup over to Declan McCusker.

"A brilliant moment," said manager Cassidy, father of Enda and goalscorer Sean.

"We have waited a long time for this, suffered defeat in two finals and I suppose we have been there and thereabouts for a lot of years contesting leagues and whatnot. To finally get over the line in the big one, it means a hell of a lot."

DERRYGONNELLY: J Kelly; A McKenna, T Daly, M Jones; L Jones, Gareth McGovern, G McGinley; Stephen McGullion 0-1, 1 mark, R Jones; E McHugh, C Jones 0-3f, D Cassidy; M Glynn 1-2, 2f, Gavin McGovern, G McKenna

Subs: J Love for Gareth McGovern (41m), K Cassidy for Gavin McGovern (41m), Shane McGullion for G McKenna (52m), R McHugh for Garvin McGinley (55m), S Gilroy for Cassidy (59m)

EDERNEY: C Snow 0-2f; M Maguire, S McElrone, P Maguire; D McCusker, FGillen, J Britton 0-1; M McGrath 0-1, L Harron; P McKervey, M McCauley 1-1, 1-0 Pen, P McCusker 0-1; C McGee, S Cassidy 1-1, R Morris 0-1

Subs: E Cassidy for Britton (20m), D Deazley for McKervey (57m), E Ferris for Morris (63m), O McGee for C McGee (65m), Darren McCusker for S Cassidy (67m)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Erne Gaels)