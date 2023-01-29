Tiernan Kelly’s rise from villain to hero perfectly timed for Armagh

Armagh's Tiernan Kelly celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the match — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Tiernan Kelly’s transformation from villain to hero could hardly have been better timed from the perspective of Orchard County boss Kieran McGeney in particular.

Kelly was hit with a six-month ban after Galway forward Damian Comer was eye-gouged during a melee which marred the closing stages of the All-Ireland Quarter-Final Croke Park last year.

Kelly, who had only recovered from injury prior to the game, was ruled out of contention for his club Clann Eireann for the remainder of the year because of the ban and indeed there were suggestions that his playing career could have been in jeopardy.

But the versatile Kelly has lost no time in making an impact since his return to the Armagh side earlier this month.

In the team’s opening Dr McKenna Cup game against Antrim, Kelly highlighted a superb individual performance by landing a point at a crucial stage of the first-half as Armagh romped to a handsome 2-20 to 2-8 win.

It was on then to their second round game in which they were beaten by Cavan (1-14 to 1-9) with Kelly nonetheless proving the ideal link between defence and attack yet again.

But as if to provide further proof that he has put the trauma of last year well and truly behind him, Kelly played a key role in Armagh’s opening Allianz League Division One encounter against Monaghan on Saturday in Castleblayney by grabbing his side’s all-important first-half goal that provided the impetus for their hard-earned 1-14 to 1-12 victory.

And a subsequent glowing testimonial from Armagh selector and four-time Kerry All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy has further fired up Kelly as the orchard county team prepare to step up their bid to enter the league title reckoning.

“I think that the goal Tiernan got for us in this game against Monaghan was crucial,” observed Donaghy.

“It’s great to see him back in such good form. The competitive nature of the league now is such that you cannot look beyond the next game and that is not a cliché but a cold, hard fat.

“That’s why we need players like Tiernan on board who will willingly give their all for Armagh.”