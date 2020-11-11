Time is right for me to exit Antrim job, says Lenny Harbinson

Gaelic Games

Moving on: Lenny Harbinson has walked away from his Antrim post

Lenny Harbinson has stepped down from his post after three seasons as Antrim senior football manager.

The St Gall's man informed the county board of his decision after Saturday's Ulster Championship exit to Cavan.

The Antrim county board will now begin their search for his successor.

"I am disappointed by lockdown and the broken momentum and whatever else," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"But, for me, three years is a long enough period to try and get your message across, dealing with players.

"I think I said it at the weekend that there is a madness in management, and the madness is elevated at county level as there are so many moving parts outside of managing a club.

"At county level there are a lot of elements you can control, but a lot you cannot as you are dealing with clubs, players from different clubs, different regimes and expectation at club level.

"The club takes precedent in some cases and some counties are massively geared towards making their county senior hurling or football successful.

"And some clubs are so massively dedicated to bringing their football or hurling scene along that it can be to the detriment of the county, so you have all these elements to deal with and, after a while, it does become tiresome."

Despite that, Harbinson, who took his club to the All-Ireland title in 2010, would recommend the job to any successor.

"There are good footballers in Antrim, there's no doubt about it," he added.