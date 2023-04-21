Tony McEntee is on red alert as New York plot Sligo shock

Gaelic Games

Sligo manager Tony McEntee is preparing to become even more familiar with American accents when New York come to Markievicz Park tomorrow to fulfil a Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Indeed, 2002 Armagh All-Ireland winner McEntee appears to have brought the Midas touch to Sligo.

Not only are his team hoping to make it into the provincial decider but the county won the Connacht Under-20 title on Wednesday night by beating fancied Galway by 0-14 to 0-13 in a thrilling final.

New York’s Niall Madine, Mikey Brosnan and Killian Butler celebrate their shock victory over Leitrim — © ©INPHO/Emily Harney

When New York recorded their first ever victory in the Connacht Senior Championship two weeks ago by beating Leitrim, the result captivated the GAA world.

Now tomorrow’s game, which would normally only trigger a mild flutter of interest, is creating a huge wave of excitement as the team from the other side of the Atlantic bid to dish out what they hope will be shock number two.

McEntee, however, is taking nothing for granted particularly as shock results have been rather widespread of late. And his former Crossmaglen Rangers and Armagh comrade-in-arms Oisin McConville will also have his hands full when his Wicklow side cross swords with Kildare in the Leinster Football Championship quarter-finals.​