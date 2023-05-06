Tony McEntee leads Ulster quartet out to make an impact on provincial finals

Kerry coach Paddy Tally, left, and Head of Athletic Development Jason McGahan have played a key role for the Kingdom — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

There will certainly be a distinctive Ulster imprint on the two provincial senior football championship finals which are down for decision on Sunday.

Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee has guided Sligo into the Connacht decider in which they will meet strongly-fancied title-holders Galway at MacHale Park, Castlebar (1.45pm).

Meanwhile, former Tyrone management team member Paddy Tally and Armagh native Jason McGahan will again be on duty with the Kerry backroom team when the Kingdom meet Clare in the Munster Final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (4.00pm).

Not to be outdone, Clare also have an Ulster face in their managerial set-up with Down man Mark Doran fulfilling the role of coach under manager Colm Collins, the longest-serving manager in the country now that he is in his tenth season in charge of the Banner County.

Tony McEntee has guided Sligo to the Connacht Final — © ©INPHO/Juan Gasparini

When Kerry won the All-Ireland title last year, Tally’s finger-prints were all over their attacking style with McGahan, whose family have a long association with the Tullysaran club in Armagh, having ensured that the players’ strength and conditioning programme had been followed to the letter.

Now the duo have their sights firmly set on another Munster title before thoughts turn to the formidable challenge of attempting to retain ‘Sam’ for another year.

Tally was Mickey Harte’s right-hand man when Tyrone won their first All-Ireland title in 2003 and in the 20-year span since then he has helped counties such as Down and Galway to take big steps forward as well as overseeing an out of the blue Sigerson Cup triumph for St Mary’s University College five years ago.

Tally, who hails from Galbally near Pomeroy, is currently regarded as one of the most astute coaches in the country and has attained huge status in the Kingdom.

Tony McEntee, meanwhile, has worked the oracle by steering Sligo into tomorrow’s Connacht Final where they will confront red-hot favourites and current champions Galway who reached last year’s All-Ireland Final after having defeated both Armagh and Derry in the closing stages of the competition.

Mark Doran and Clare face Kerry in the Munster Final — © ©INPHO/John McVitty

McEntee, a multi-decorated player with Crossmaglen Rangers in addition to his exploits with Armagh, has created a huge impact since taking up the Sligo reins and acknowledges that victory tomorrow would be a red-letter day for the county.

The team have already earned promotion to Division Three and defeated Oisin McConville’s Wicklow side to clinch the Division Four title at Croke Park.

“It’s great to be in the Connacht Final and now the big challenge for the players is to go and win it. We know we are underdogs but we will be giving it everything,” promises McEntee, “This where you want to be. With the round-robin series beckoning, the Championship season has assumed a different look but we are all up for it.

“There are some great games in store.”

And in the deep south of the country Mark Doran will be harbouring a similar feeling as Clare prepare to go head to head with Kerry in the Munster Final.

Doran’s coaching acumen has helped to reinvigorate a Clare side that is appearing in their first Munster Final since 2012, with the Banner men not having lifted the trophy since 1992.

And lest anyone thinks that Jack O’Connor’s side are regarding their outing against Clare as a mere formality, then the words of David Clifford, the best player in the country, will certainly strike a chord.

“Clare are very difficult opponents,” insists Clifford.

“We’ve always had good battles with them, in some of the games we just managed to pull away towards the end.

“We’ve been lucky enough to get goals in a lot of those games coming down the stretch.

“We expect a very tough task this time.”

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor and coach Paddy Tally — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The results of both the Connacht and Munster finals will be awaited with considerable interest far beyond the boundaries of both counties.

With the winners of the Connacht final due to go into Group Two of the All-Ireland round robin series and the losers destined to go into Group Three this will see further fixtures firmed up.

Tyrone and Westmeath are already bracketed in Group Two where they will also be joined by the losers of next Sunday’s Derry v Armagh Ulster final.

The winners of the Kerry v Clare Munster decider will be in Group One along with the Leinster runners-up, Mayo and Cork while the Munster losers will be in Group Four along with Armagh or Derry, Monaghan and Donegal.

With the All-Ireland round robin series due to get under way on May 21, there will be an extensive programme of championship football on the menu in the forthcoming weeks.