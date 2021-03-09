Tributes as Tyrone GAA coach Fergal McCann dies aged 47

Tributes have been paid to a well-known former Tyrone GAA trainer who has died at the age of 47.

Fergal McCann, who hailed from Augher, was part of Mickey Harte's management team when the Red Hand County clinched the All-Ireland Football title in 2005 and 2008.

Mr McCann also worked as a schools coach for Tyrone GAA but was best known for his key role with Harte's squad.

His stint with the Red Hands included helping guide them to three Ulster Championship titles.

His passing was announced last night by Tyrone GAA and Tyrone County chairperson, Michael Kerr, who said in the Facebook post that Mr McCann was a "true gentleman in life even in the white hot seat of championship battles".

"A giant of the GAA in Tyrone has gone to his eternal award. For one so young to have achieved so much is testament to a great Gael," he added.

Sympathies were expressed to Mr McCann's wife Roisin and daughters Aine and Aoife as well as the wider family circle.