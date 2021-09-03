Tyrone are representing everyone in Ulster in All-Ireland final, insists county chairman Michael Kerr

Tyrone county board chairman Michael Kerr could be forgiven for thinking that his car may now be able to find its own way to Croke Park.

Over the course of recent weeks, the Red Hands supremo has been there to see his county’s hurlers play in the Nicky Rackard Cup final against Meath and the minor footballers contest their All-Ireland decider against the same opposition prior to taking in the Ulster senior football final against Monaghan and last Saturday’s epic All-Ireland semi-final battle against Kerry.

But Kerr, who lives, eats and drinks everything GAA, is conscious that his biggest journey — in every sense — is yet to come.

That will be tomorrow-week when Tyrone take on Mayo in an All-Ireland senior football final that has gripped the imagination of the sporting public.

And Kerr, thoroughly grounded but nursing a passionate desire to see Tyrone succeed in every aspect of GAA in which they are involved, is fastidiously counting down the hours to what he believes will be “a mega occasion.”

Nor is his feverish drive for success restricted by parochial boundaries — quite the opposite, in fact.

“The All-Ireland final will be the fifth inter-county game at different levels we will have played at Croke Park within a few weeks but we just cannot wait to get back there,” says Kerr, his enthusiasm clearly palpable.

“We just do not see ourselves representing Tyrone, we will be carrying the flag for Ulster. We genuinely want to do Ulster proud and hopefully bring the Sam Maguire Cup back to the province where it has not resided since Donegal were victors in 2012.”

Dublin may have chalked up half-a-dozen All-Ireland titles on the trot, the Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the face of the GAA season as we know it and the reduced numbers of spectators to date have detracted somewhat from the appeal of games but Kerr believes the world will be put to rights come next weekend.

“We could not indeed have a more attractive pairing than Tyrone and Mayo, two teams desperately keen to prove themselves on the biggest stage of all,” declares the Carrickmore clubman.

“The fact that the attendance will be exactly half the capacity of Croke Park is a bit of a disappointment as we had hoped for more but, just the same, there is a real sense that the curtain will come down on the championship season in spectacular fashion.”

If pride in club, county and province tend to be hallmarks of many GAA personnel, rather than merely share this virtue, Kerr positively epitomises it on a regal scale.

“These Tyrone lads are coming from great communities and clubs and they are winners through and through,” he insists. “It is worth taking a look at where we have come from. Last year when we were trying to fill the considerable boots of Mickey Harte, there were not too many people out there who were available.

“But I think that Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have shown in the interim just how capable they really are. They have got their tenure off to a great start and the icing on the cake would be if we were lucky enough to overcome.”

With Padraig Hampsey revelling in his new role as captain and players such as Conor Meyler, Conn Kilpatrick, Cathal McShane and Kieran McGeary stepping smartly up to the mark to bolster Tyrone’s strategy, the county is enveloped in optimism.

Indeed, if the Red Hands were to come out on top, the Logan-Dooher alliance would automatically accrue a status seldom achieved by any team manager or management.

The inter-county season did not start until mid-May so, in just over three months, the Red Hands management have brought the side to the cusp of ultimate glory. And should they achieve their goal, Ulster football will be all the better for that.