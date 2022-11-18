Tyrone dealt a blow as Conor McKenna prepares for a return to Australia with Brisbane Lions

Gaelic Games

All-Ireland triumph is now just a memory as Conor McKenna sets his focus on a return to Australian Rules Football

Tyrone prospects of atoning for this year’s under-par campaign when the 2023 season swings into action have been dealt a blow now that it seems Eglish clubman Conor McKenna is destined to return to AFL action with the Brisbane Lions.

Having previously lined out with the Melbourne-based Essenden club, McKenna was thought to have ended his AFL career when he returned home and helped Tyrone to their fourth All-Ireland triumph last year.

Of late, he had been turning out for the Eglish club and it was thought that he would be available again for Tyrone next year.

But having spent four years with Essenden, it appears that McKenna has committed himself to the Brisbane Lions having been pursued by other clubs as well.

His absence will now be felt both by Eglish and Tyrone given his scoring ability and all-round technique.

Tyrone feel they have ground to make up following what has been a particularly disappointing year. They were rather fortunate to retain their place in Division One of the Allianz League and suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of neighbours Armagh in the All-Ireland Qualifiers having earlier fallen to Derry in the Ulster Championship.

With inter-county training due to start next Thursday, the Tyrone management duo of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have been left with the task of strengthening their resources in attack as they make their plans for 2023.

Former Tyrone player Paul Devlin, who masterminded the All-Ireland Under-20 title for Tyrone this year, now believes that Tyrone fans may well be denied the opportunity of seeing the best of McKenna.

Conor McKenna

“He is in his mid-twenties and obviously over the course of the next few years, you would expect to see the best of him,” states Devlin. “That will be the case, of that I am in no doubt, but it’s unlikely to be in Tyrone’s colours.

“When you think about it, he played a big part in Tyrone’s All-Ireland win last year, particularly in the final when he gave a class performance.

“Sure, we have players coming through from Under-20 level but you also like to retain established players who are well versed in championship football in particular. Conor McKenna certainly comes into that category and you would have to say that Tyrone’s loss will be Australia’s gain.

“You need players who have gained in experience and are adaptable at the highest level if you are to chart success. We as a county can ill-afford to lose a player of Conor’s calibre but he has the right to follow the career that he feels will benefit him. I know while Tyrone fans are understandably disappointed, they will nonetheless wish him well.”

Indeed, other former Tyrone players have been expressing concerns in relation to the drift of players — including Lee Brennan and Paul Donaghy — away from the squad earlier in the year.

Peter Canavan, who captained Tyrone when they won their first All-Ireland title in 2003 and is now a noted pundit, believes that the loss of players can impact on morale. Canavan had been particularly disappointed when Donaghy stepped away.

“It’s very disappointing, as a Tyrone supporter, when you hear of players leaving the panel to begin with. I felt Paul Donaghy was finding his feet within the squad when he left,” said Canavan at the time,

“He has serious potential.”

Yet all is not gloom and doom in the Red Hand county. In a captivating relegation shoot-out that went to extra-time last Saturday, Edendork just managed to beat Moy by 0-21 to 0-20. And in a fascinating personal duel, Darren McCurry scored 0-13 for the winners yet was outgunned by Moy’s Michael Conroy, who landed 0-14 thus helping to underline the quality of finishing power in the county.

And with Galbally having made a big impact so far in the Ulster Club Intermediate Championship in which they will now play Dungloe in the semi-finals having swamped Glenullin by 7-12 to 1-11, there is hope that even more talent will surface.