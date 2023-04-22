Tyrone defeat Armagh in Minor Championship

14 July 2019; A general view of the Fr Murray Cup before the Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Football Minor Championship Final match between Monaghan and Tyrone at Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Tyrone took a further step to another possible Ulster Minor Football Championship title when they overcame neighbours Armagh by 2-9 to 1-4.

The Red Hands, though, found the going tough in the first-half and were restricted to a 0-4 to 0-2 interval.

Ruairi McCullagh helped himself all the team’s first-half scores and he played a major role in ushering his side onto the victory path when he joined Aidan Hegarty in finding the orchard county net to put their side into the clear.

Points from Jamie Concannon, Nathan Farry and Mattie Howe cemented Tyrone’s advantage and they ran out winners by 2-9 to 1-4.

Meanwhile, Cavan proved too strong for Antrim in emerging as comfortable winners by 3-20 to 0-7. Ben O’Hara scored two of Cavan’s goals with Jamie Clarke grabbing the other one and with Joshua Shehu, Darragh Noonan and Dylan Edwards contributing generously to the team’s points haul, Antrim were left in their slipstream.

Derry, too, had a straightforward passage into the next round by overcoming Monaghan by 1-14 to 0-6. Monaghan remained in contention until shortly after half-time but when Derry stepped up the pressure their opponents were left floundering.

The Oak Leaf side’s next game will be against Donegal who are expected to be more formidable opponents.