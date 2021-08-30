Tyrone fans are croaking with joy after epic win in All-Ireland semi

Now the next hurdle will be getting a ticket for the showpiece final in Dublin next month

Delight: Tyrone manager Feargal Logan and former UTV presenter Adrian Logan celebrate after the final whistle

The clamour for tickets for the All-Ireland football final at Croke Park has begun after Tyrone’s stunning victory over Kerry.

The final, due to take place in Dublin on September 11, will see the Red Hand county take on Mayo following Saturday’s remarkable semi-final win.

The victory has been hailed as one of Tyrone football’s greatest triumphs.

They went into the game as underdogs as more than 20 members of the squad and wider staff tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

However, the team put their woes – and the two-week delay as a result of the Covid outbreak – behind them by shocking Kerry.

Following their victory, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who is from Clonoe in Co Tyrone, described it as a “sensational result”.

She continued: “It was made even more sweet after a difficult few weeks for the lads. They have lifted up the hearts of the entire county and we will back them all the way to the final.”

A lucky few were at Saturday’s semi, among them sports broadcaster and Tyrone man Adrian Logan.

He said: “Tyrone were just fantastic. it was an honour and a pleasure to be there, and to see the dedication and commitment that went into their victory.

“Tyrone had plenty of tactics, but in the end it was because they played with all their hearts that made the difference.

“It was a great day for Tyrone fans, for the GAA, and for Irish sport.”

With the final due to be played at a reduced capacity of 40,000 at Croke Park, the scramble for tickets is underway.

Tickets for GAA matches can normally be bought online or through selected SuperValu and Centra stores, as well as through local GAA clubs and the County board.

However, according to the GAA website, All-Ireland final tickets for the football will not be available for public sale through the usual outlets.

It explains: “Each County board receives an allocation of tickets for the All-Ireland finals with the competing counties receiving the most significant allocations.

"These are then filtered down to their clubs and subsequently the club members.”

The original match between Kerry and Tyrone was deferred until Saturday after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone squad.

After Saturday’s win, joint boss Brian Dooher – a veteran of the 2003, 2005 and 2008 Tyrone All-Ireland winning teams, hailed the players’ effort.

"We are thankful to be still standing after all this," he said.

"We were under no illusions about the size of the challenge. I didn't know how the boys would react, but they surprised me and they surprised everybody with their energy levels.

"They all dug deep, put in a big shift and they got us over the line."

Back in Tyrone, the party was already underway as the final whistle sounded.

Speaking outside Mulligan’s bar in Cookstown, owned by former Tyrone forward Owen Mulligan, fans spoke of their emotions as the hard-fought game came to an end.

Barry McElhatton said he never doubted Tyrone would come out on top, saying: “The game was electric, I always knew that Tyrone was gonna win it and they did, it’s incredible.”

On the final, he added: “The only thing Mayo’s good for is putting on my bread!”