Tyrone GAA: All-Ireland heroes Niall Sludden and Michael O’Neill ready to go head to head in club championship

Fresh goal: After helping Tyrone to All Ireland glory (above), Niall Sludden’s skills as a playmaker can boost his club, Dromore. Credit: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Two of Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning heroes are set to fulfil key roles when the county senior football championship swings into action on Sunday.

While Niall Sludden will be an important component in the Dromore side, Michael O’Neill will bring his versatility into play for Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa when the clubs set the ball rolling at Pomeroy.

Last year’s Tyrone championship proved a rollercoaster of high excitement, with Dungannon Clarkes claiming the title for the first time in 64 years when Ciaran Barker converted the final kick in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out against Trillick after the sides had finished level (1-12 each) after extra-time.

A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then which has seen the county gain its fourth All-Ireland title and, in the process, acquire unbridled status within the sport as a whole, with even the malcontents acknowledging the scope of their achievement.

Now the focus switches to the domestic front and while it is unlikely that the sheer passion, drama and tension of last year will be replicated to quite the same extent, nonetheless there is a belief that the premier competition within the Red Hand county will unleash its own special cocktail of skills and combative endeavour.

Certainly Sludden and O’Neill will be at the core of the action as they bid to bring success to their respective clubs.

Sludden is very much the playmaker in a Dromore side which generally makes an impact to some degree in the championship, while O’Neill is the lynchpin of an Ardboe side that is anxious to replicate former glories and which can look to the experienced Kyle Coney to unveil his finishing skills.

“While it was brilliant to have been part of the All-Ireland winning Tyrone side, there is no doubt that striving to bring success to your club is very important,” maintains Sludden.

“The Tyrone championship is always hugely competitive and right from the start you know that the chips are down.”

And O’Neill is equally emphatic in assessing what he sees as a demanding test for his side.

“I don’t think you could have asked for a better opening game. We are obviously hoping that we can make progress but we know that the competition is always keen. I don’t think there will be much between the sides at the end of the day,” states O’Neill.

Tyrone joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher are preparing to take in a tranche of club championship matches as they seek to assess fresh talent.

The duo will name their 2022 panel in due course and it is expected that newcomers will be included in the squad as the Red Hands bid to build on the huge success they achieved this year in winning the All-Ireland title.

The Dromore v Ardboe match on Sunday afternoon will be followed by the Derrylaughan v Moy game in the evening (Eoghan Rua Hurling pitch 6.30pm).