Tyrone skipper Padraig Hampsey expects ‘feisty’ scrap with Armagh to conclude League

Armagh and Tyrone will renew their rivalry in a Division One relegation battle at Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

With just one game left in Division One of the National Football League, all eyes are on Castlebar and Omagh for Gaelic football’s version of Super Sunday.

In the world of soccer, if two teams are in the race for the Premier League, a helicopter will hover with the trophy to deliver to the successful team. With the League final system in GAA, that does not happen on the last day of regulation League games.

Instead, the fascination in Gaelic football is watching the other end of the table to see who falls through the trapdoor.

Right now, Donegal are relegated as even a win over Roscommon and an Armagh loss to Tyrone would see Paddy Carr’s side lose out on the head-to-head rule against Armagh, with the Orchard county having beaten them.

Just above them on four points are Monaghan. Essentially, it boils down to what the Farney men and Armagh do on Sunday.

Padraig Hampsey puts Monaghan's Conor McCarthy under pressure during Sunday's clash in Clones — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Monaghan have been residents of the top flight since 2015, having beaten Donegal in the 2014 Division Two final. In the past, they have performed some spectacular feats of escapology to preserve their status, but few as impressive as last year when they beat Dublin in Clones to relegate the Dubs and stay up themselves.

They have been off colour this year and have done themselves few favours. But they have a chance when they go to face table-toppers Mayo in Castlebar for the final game.

Mayo have made light of the absence of Oisin Mullin (off to the AFL and Geelong) and Lee Keegan (retired) to win all their games following two draws against Galway and Armagh in their opening couple of rounds.

However, with a League final guaranteed, they will be playing that seven days before their Connacht Championship opener against Roscommon on April 9. There is a good chance that Kevin McStay may give his extended panel a run out, as well as protecting and resting some of his key men, including a rejuvenated Aidan O’Shea.

In such circumstances, a Monaghan win is not beyond the Oriel county.

Should that transpire, then Armagh simply must get a point out of Omagh on the last day of the league.

Sitting on five points, a draw would leave them level with Monaghan should they prevail in Castlebar. And then Armagh have them on the head-to-head rule, having won the opening League fixture in Castleblayney.

As for Tyrone, they had a patchy run of form. But wins over Kerry at home and against Monaghan in Clones on Sunday has them safe.

Captain Padraig Hampsey said after that win: “We know that any time we play that Monaghan side it’s always a good battle. It’s just nice to come out of Clones today with the points.”

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea could be rested against Monaghan — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

It’s a rivalry that hadn’t brought much joy for Tyrone in recent years in the National League, but a penalty from Peter Harte and a goal from Cormac Quinn — along with two Monaghan red cards — helped them on their way.

“I suppose the two goals gave us a bit of a cushion in the second-half and with the two sendings off, it took the sting out of the game and we were able to see the game out,” added Hampsey.

“We were probably a bit laboured in our attack in the second-half, we probably could have put more scores on the board and we are disappointed and it is something we have to look at.”

Monaghan were restricted to just one point from play in their 0-13 tally.

“With our defence, it is probably a good return and it’s something we have been working on in training over the last number of weeks,” said Hampsey.

“Away from home, we have been poor enough. We have conceded a lot of goals and we tried to brush up on that and thankfully we did that today. As I said, to concede just a point from play, it’s a good return and something we have to be happy about.”

It’s left them with their fate in their own hands. The only way they can be relegated is by a mathematical freak result of being beaten by 17 points by Armagh.

But Tyrone have lost too many big games to the Orchard county recently for their liking and will require a win to enter the Championship feeling good about themselves.

“It’s a massive game,” continued Hampsey.

“It’s nice to have a game in Healy Park as the final game. To be fair, a game between Tyrone and Armagh, it’s always a feisty encounter. We just hope that the Tyrone supporters come out again like they did the last day against Kerry, get behind us and get us over the line.

“The Tyrone support throughout the years have been brilliant and we hope they can outnumber Armagh and get behind us.”