Tyrone suffer shock defeat to Roscommon in Division One opener

Roscommon 3-11 Tyrone 1-12

Tyrone were on the wrong end of a shock result at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon when a determined Roscommon side took the spoils in their opening Division One encounter.

The Red Hands trailed by three points at the break but by the end of the third quarter they had turned things around to lead by the same margin. It looked as though they were going to kick on from there but, unbelievably, Roscommon outscored them in the remainder of the contest 3-1 to 0-2 despite playing against the wind.

It was Roscommon who led 0-8 to 0-5 at the break but Tyrone would have been reasonably happy with that position as they had played against a stiff breeze. At one stage in the latter stages of the first half the hosts looked to be well on top as four points on the trot left them five clear but, crucially, Tyrone got the last two scores of the half.

It took eight minutes for the opening score to arrive via Ben O’Carroll, one of three late changes on the Roscommon side. Sixty seconds later the same player split the posts as well as Roscommon’s tactic of playing the ball long and early worked a treat.

A Peter Harte free got Tyrone up and running but Roscommon quickly responded with a quality point from Niall Daly following a pass from fellow half back Brian Stack. Tyrone were content to retain possession against the elements moving the ball back and forward across the field, although Kieran McGeary did land a quality point from out on the left wing after a quarter of an hour.

Diarmuid Murtagh cut in from the right wing to kick a superb point for Roscommon but that was matched moments later at the other end of the field from Tyrone left half back Niall Devlin, who was making his league debut.

The next 10 minutes though to Roscommon, though, as the visitors became a little ragged. Daire Cregg took a good score before centre half back and captain Stack stepped inside a tackle to land an inspirational score.

The home side now had their tails up and, cheered on by a large support, they confidently took the game to the 2021 All Ireland champions. Conor Cox knocked over a free before Daly kicked an outstanding point from distance with the outside of his boot.

Tyrone were in trouble but they didn’t panic. They worked the ball down the field for Devlin to offload to David Mulgrew for their first score in 15 minutes before Darragh Canavan weighed in with the score of the half into the breeze with the outside of his boot from the left wing. Tyrone were closing the half strongly and with the last kick they should have closed the gap further but Harte hit the post from a free.

The introduction of Darren McCurry at the break gave Tyrone a fresh impetus and a couple of points from him, as well as Edendork teammate Niall Morgan, brought the visitors level. In the 46th minute Kieran McGeary flicked the ball to the net and moments later they should have had a second goal when they carved open the Roscommon defence but McCurry slipped when through.

It proved to be a turning point in the game as Roscommon fired in goals from Ciaran and Diarmuid Murtagh in a three minute spell to take control. Tyrone lost defender Cormac Munroe to a black card and, deep into injury time when the visitors were pressing for a winning goal, they got overturned for Roscommon to come down the field for Ben O’Carroll to find the net to finish the contest.

Roscommon: C Carroll, C Hussey, C Daly, E McCormack, D Ruane, B Stack (0-1), N Daly (0-3), T O’Rourke, K Doyle, R Dolan, D Cregg (0-1), C Lennon, D Murtagh (1-1), C Cox (0-2, 2F), B O’Carroll (1-2). Subs: E Smith for Lennon, C Murtagh (1-1) for Cox, R Hughes for Ruane, D Murray for McCormack, D Smith for D Murtagh

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-1, 1F), M McKernan, C Munroe, P Hampsey, C Quinn, P Harte (0-1, 1F), N Devlin (0-1), B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick, D Mulgrew (0-1), K McGeary (1-1), C Meyler, C McShane, M Donnelly, D Canavan (0-2, 1F). Subs: D McCurry (0-3, 1F) for McShane, R Jones for Donnelly, R Donnelly (0-1) for Mulgrew, N Sludden (0-1) for McGeary

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)