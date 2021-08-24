Tyrone to have full panel for All-Ireland semi-final as Covid outbreak controlled

Tyrone are on course to have a full squad to choose from for Saturday’s All-Ireland football semi-final with Kerry after getting their Covid outbreak under control.

Joint-manager Feargal Logan has confirmed that they’ve been able to assemble full numbers for training in recent days and start preparing properly.

He said a final assessment on a full recovery for some players would be made as late as Thursday or Friday night.

The match has been deferred by 13 days after at least 17 of their squad were either infected or were deemed close contacts in the wake of their Ulster final win over Monaghan.

It initially went back by six days but when Tyrone made it clear 10 days ago they weren’t in a position to meet that new date, it was pushed back a further seven days after Kerry and Mayo gave it the green light. Consequently, the All-Ireland final went back two further weeks.

“There was a good period there where we didn’t have everybody on the training field at the same time but we have got to that point now which is helpful and positive and where everybody is physically present and they are out of isolation. We’ve got everybody together,” he confirmed.

Tyrone’s issue about the extra week was never availability but some level of proper preparation time afforded to them.

“Any phone call can take you out as a close contact, you’re very anxious with every call so until we get through to Thursday even Friday night, it will be hard to say. On paper nobody is in lockdown but we still have players coming back and we have to assess them for the next couple of days,” said Logan.

“I couldn’t say to you that some boys you would like to start would be playing in Croke Park. Hopefully it will be reasonable. Some of the rules around isolation have been lessened again up here.

“It has been partly close contacts but the reality of it was infection against a serious number of players and that was the difficulty,” he said.

Logan has said they have been genuine in their appraisal of the situation and has thanked Kerry and the GAA for their handling of the situation over the weekend before last.

“It’s for real,” he said, resenting any contention that they have other motives. “We’re doing our best to get this gathered up. We don’t want to be making excuses. I hope Kerry have got the message from us. We would apologise that anyone would be put out but that was just the way it all happened and it developed that way. We couldn’t see any other way out of it and we appreciate what Kerry have done. The GAA deserve great credit too for what they’ve done.

"This could visit any community, any house. I wouldn’t wish it on any football team.”