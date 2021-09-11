All-Ireland final player ratings: Morgan, Sludden and McCurry shine in Tyrone’s win over Mayo

TYRONE

Niall Morgan 8

Miscued his very first kick out when it didn’t make it past the 20m line but had opened his account shortly afterwards while he also made a good save from Bryan Walsh in the opening quarter. Showed brilliant vision to create the McCurry goal chance.

Michael McKernan 7

McKernan won’t make many highlight reels but is as reliable as they come. Part of a Tyrone defensive effort that seem to live off turnovers and blocks.

Ronan McNamee 8

There’s been a few famous blocks in the history of Tyrone football but the one he executed on Aidan O’Shea was textbook. A brilliant leader capable of performing a number of tasks.

Padraig Hampsey 8

Was on Tommy Conroy early on and the Mayo youngster grabbed the firsts point of the game before Hampsey delivered a beauty of his own. Crowned a fine performance by lifting Sam Maguire

Frank Burns 6

Has been more central in big games for Tyrone but he's another happy to get his hands dirty and dig in when required. Perhaps curtailed by his yellow.

Peter Harte 7

Not his most influential game for Tyrone but produced big moments nonetheless not least the his brilliant mark late on and a fingertip interception when an Aidan O’Shea pass threatened to create a goal.

Kieran McGeary 7

Lucky not to pick up a yellow for a foul on O’Hora just before half time but steered over a beautiful point with a performance to cap an excellent season.

Brian Kennedy 6

Had the pleasure of the company of Matthew Ruane for much of the afternoon and did plenty of spade work as Tyrone edged the midfield battle.

Conn Kilpatrick 7

Another who did shy away from the gritty stuff in the middle third. His catch to set up McCurry’s goal was a thing of beauty.

Conor Meyler 7

Meyler and Paddy Durcan had the potential to be one of the most fascinating match ups on the field given the skill sets of both but it didn’t quite spark.

Michael O’Neill 7

One of Tyrone’s less flashy performers but efficient in possession and smart positionally, he’s a crucial cog in the machine Tyrone have built.

Niall Sludden 8

Made a brilliant goal line block in the first half where he also landed two points in a performance full of energy and drive. Not quite as good on the restart but still crucial

Darren McCurry 8

Padraig O’Hora seemed to be getting the better of their dual early on but grew into the game and drew a couple of fouls which he converted. Will feel he should have made more of his first half goal chance but rewarded management’s faith with a strong second half and season.

Mattie Donnelly 6

Was tracked by Stephen Coen and struggled to get into the game until he delivered a point on the half hour mark but Coen replied with one of his own. A surprise withdrawl.

Conor McKenna 7

Was seen remonstrating with referee Joe McQuillan with Lee Keegan delivering one of his now trademark performances but still produced some big moments, not least creating the second goal.

BENCH IMPACT 8

Cathal McShane for Donnelly (44), D Canavan for O’Neill (53), B McDonnell for Kennedy (57), P Donaghy for McKenna (66), T McCann for Kilpatrick (73)

The general consensus pre-match seemed to be that Tyrone’s bench looked more potent and so it proved. McShane delivered a goal from a very smart flick while Darragh Canavan brought the ‘fizz’ Feargal Logan spoke of previously.

MAYO

Rob Hennelly 7

A mixed day from placed balls but made a good save from McCurry that would have seen Tyrone go five points clear. Still, an all too familiar ending for Hennelly.

Padraig O’Hora 6

Didn’t deliver the heights of his performance against Dublin and struggled a little bit with Darren McCurry as the first half grew on. Drove forward to win frees on a number of occasions.

Lee Keegan 8

Born for the big day, Keegan delivered another of his now famous man marking jobs. Conor McKenna struggled with the level of attention early on before he was needed elsewhere. Did more than anyone to try and revive Mayo after the second goal.

Michael Plunkett 6

Mayo were struggling to get going in a number of areas but it was Plunkett who was withdrawn at half time for Enda Hession.

Patrick Durcan 7

Stole forward for a customary point in the first half but for the most part was busy trying to curb the influence of Tyrone’s own strike runner in Conor Meyler.

Stephen Coen 8

Manful stuff from Coen delivered a strong performance, particularly in the first half, when tracking Mattie Donnelly. Grabbed a point too. One of Mayo’s best performers.

Oisin Mullin 7

No surprise that he was included from the off and picked up different players at different stages but he couldn’t deliver the drive Mayo so badly needed.

Matthew Ruane 5

Was putting in an industrious shift before picking up a silly red late on. However his dismissal made little difference to the final result.

Conor Loftus 6

Another who put in a solid shift without ever being able to bend the game to his will. One of a handful of Mayo players who got a sight on goal but failed to convert.

Diarmuid O’Connor 6

One of the seasoned players on the team, O’Connor put in a solid shift but couldn’t prevent the game from going away from him and Mayo.

Aidan O’Shea 6

For better and worse, O’Shea is the lightening rod for all things Mayo. Had his moments but miscued a point chance in the first half and was denied a goal by a brilliant block by Ronan McNamee.

Bryan Walsh 6

No shortage of effort and endeavour from Walsh but in general the Mayo middle third were outshone by the Tyrone effort.

Kevin McLoughlin 6

Normally so crucial in pulling the Mayo game together, Tyrone had their homework done on him. Grabbed a point but was withdrawn late on

Tommy Conroy 7

It was a tip of the cap to the Neale youngster that he had Paudie Hampsey for company for long periods. Never stopped trying and chipped over two points. Will improve with time.

Ryan O’Donoghue 6

A solid day from frees while he also delivered a from play. Like a lot of his team mates needed a little more composure in front of goal. Saw his penalty clip the wrong side of the post at a crucial moment.

BENCH IMPACT 6

Enda Hession for Plunkett (ht), J Flynn for O’Hora (53), D Coen for Walsh (59), A Orme for Loftus (66), J Carr for McLoughlin 74

The Mayo bench brought new drive and energy against Dublin but they couldn’t deliver that this time around with Tyrone finding far more in their replacements