All-Ireland semi-final and final postponed due to Covid scare within Tyrone camp

A Covid outbreak has been reported in the Tyrone camp.

Tyrone's All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, which was due to be played on Sunday, has been postponed after the Red Hands had a Covid-19 scare within their playing staff.

A number of players were forced to self-isolate while awaiting test results, while several also missed their Ulster final victory over Monaghan just over a week ago.

The squad have undergone a full set of Covid-19 tests, however the decision has been made by the GAA to push the last-four tie back one week to Saturday, August 21.

That has had a knock-on effect to the final as well, which will now be played on Saturday, September 4.

In a statement, the GAA said: "The GAA’s CCCC has today confirmed that Sunday’s GAA Football semi-final meeting of Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park will not take place as originally scheduled and will now be played on Saturday August 21 at the same venue ​(time to be confirmed).

"This decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.

"This change will necessitate the GAA Football All-Ireland final being re-arranged to take place on Saturday September 4.

"The GAA Football U20 final meeting of Offaly and Roscommon will proceed as planned at Croke Park ​at 1.30pm on Sunday with the same permitted attendance.

"The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government Departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks.

"The GAA will also be working with the LGFA around the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Junior final scheduled for Croke Park on September 4."