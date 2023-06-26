All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw: Dublin face Mayo, while Kerry take on Tyrone

Football fans are set for a mouthwatering weekend of action after this morning’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw which will see another installment of two of the game’s keenest rivalries.

Kerry have been paired with Tyrone, their first meeting since the delayed 2021 All-Ireland semi-final while Dublin versus Mayo – the rivalry that has defined the game for much of the last decade and more – will also get another airing.

The other two quarter-finals sees back-to-back Ulster champions Derry take on a resurgent Cork, while there’s also a big Ulster derby down for decision as Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh take on Vinny Corey’s Monaghan.

The GAA will announce details of the fixtures later today but all four games are set for Croke Park with two games down for decision on Saturday and two on Sunday.

The Saturday clashes will be shown on GAAGO with RTE airing the Sunday fixtures.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw

Kerry v Tyrone

Armagh v Monaghan

Cork v Derry

Dublin v Mayo

Fixture dates and times TBC