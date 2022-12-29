All-Ireland success with Galbally is now coveted goal for Liam Rafferty after missing out with Tyrone last year

Liam Rafferty has an extra-special reason for hailing the arrival of Galbally Pearses in the All-Ireland Club Football Championship semi-finals in which they will meet Galway and Connacht champions Dunmore MacHales tomorrow week.

Rafferty made a big impact as a member of the Tyrone team in then manager Mickey Harte’s last season in 2020 but failed to land a role last year when the Red Hands collected their fourth All-Ireland title in spectacular style.

Now the modest and unassuming Rafferty is hoping that his Galbally side can book what could prove to be a historic day out at Croke Park should they manage to clinch their place in the All-Ireland club final.

But for now it’s a quiet, subdued approach with no clamour accompanying their mission.

Galbally’s progress, though, has been highlighted by some team and individual displays that have projected the Tyrone champions into the limelight and kept them there.

Chief among these performances to date were a scintillating score-fest against Derry champions Glenullin (7-12 to 1-11) in the Ulster club series quarter-finals and a handsome win over highly-fancied Monaghan representatives Corduff (1-9 to 0-5) in the provincial decider.

From Rafferty’s perspective, he could have been forgiven for thinking that his fortunes had taken a turn for the better when the new Red Hands management team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher included him in their side — but as a half-forward rather than as a tenacious defender.

“It took me a while to adjust to the role I was given but I know that you have to adapt to whatever position you are allocated. The experience I gained with Tyrone has been standing me in great stead this year and hopefully we will get through this semi-final and make it into the All-Ireland final,” states Rafferty.

His ability to link play between defence and attack, put in telling tackles and initiate forays into enemy territory that more often than not yield scores make him an invaluable member of an outfit that that blossomed under the shrewd guidance of former Derry boss Paddy Crozier and his right hand man, double Tyrone All-Ireland winner Joe McMahon.

The management duo’s patience, tactical awareness and utter belief in their squad have paid considerable dividends to date but the All-Ireland target is now a coveted goal which has consumed the Galbally camp.

And Rafferty for one is convinced that the commitment, dedication and passion of the management duo have largely contributed to the team’s progress.

“The way that Paddy and Joe approach things, their attention to detail when it comes to assessing teams we will be playing against, the energy and drive they bring to the table and the belief they show us have all combined to make us better players,” insists Rafferty.

“When we looked to be under a bit of pressure against Corduff in the Ulster final, our management were able to make switches and bring on substitutes who helped us to close out the game. We managed to subdue Corduff in the second-half and that contributed largely to our victory.”

“All the players put their shoulder to the wheel to get us over the line at the end of the day.”

If Rafferty brings an impressive helping of experience to the side, then in Daniel Kerr and Conor Donaghy the Tyrone side boast clinical sharpshooters, while Enda McGarrity is a proverbial workhorse in the middle third of the pitch.

And with Barry Carberry and Conor Quinn prepared to underline their versatility, the team is not short of options when remedial action is required.

“Every player knows his job and is prepared to give it everything. We know that in Dunmore MacHales we are coming up against a side that has been doing well in Galway and Connacht and they will certainly ask big questions of us, that’s for sure,” asserts Rafferty.

“I don’t think we can afford to find ourselves chasing this game. We neeed to get into stride early and it’s important that we maintain our composure.”

