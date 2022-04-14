All-Ireland winner Ronan O’Neill on leaving Tyrone set-up, the Red Hands' last-four hopes and his GAA coaching ambitions

Last farewell: Ronan O’Neill (right), and Ronan McNamee, with the Sam Maguire after last year’s final victory. Credit: INPHO/James Crombie

Former Tyrone player Ronan O’Neill has poured cold water on the theory that the recent exodus of players from the Red Hands squad was triggered by disenchantment in relation to game time.

O’Neill, who brought the curtain down on his 10-year career at inter-county level last year, is adamant that players left “for their own personal reasons” and highlights just why he himself left the squad when it was generally felt he had more to offer.

“I want to get the point across that I actually retired from county football,” reveals O’Neill. “There was no discontent or anything like that. For my part, I felt that having given 10 years of my life to Tyrone this was long enough.

“I’m building a house and getting married at the end of this year. Life goes on and you have to be prepared to move on with things.”

As Tyrone prepare to begin the defence of their Ulster and All-Ireland titles when they cross swords with Fermanagh on Saturday, the departures of Tiernan McCann, Mark Bradley, Lee Brennan, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy and Paul Donaghy, along with O’Neill, is still a topic of debate within the Red Hand county, but O’Neill is adamant that everyone is focused on the future.

“I was very friendly with all the boys that left and they all had their different reasons for moving on. The fact that Tyrone did not do so well in the league has been attributed in some quarters to these boys having been missing but there is still a core of really, really good players within this Tyrone squad,” insists O’Neill.

“The majority of the players who are still there were involved in the All-Ireland final success last year. I think that the players who stepped away for their own good reasons were made a bit of a scapegoat for Tyrone’s league form. I believe each player’s reason in this context should be respected.

“These players have their own lives to lead and the decisions they made were arrived at only after a lot of thought. The openings are there for others to show they can come on board and help to plug gaps because every management needs a strong squad.”

And while the rumour-mill was operating at full tilt as the Tyrone squad continued to become rather more depleted, O’Neill is quick to stress that he bore no ill-feeling towards the previous management – led by Mickey Harte.

“Immediately after the All-Ireland win over Mayo I texted both Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin to congratulate them on what I felt was their input into the team’s success,” recalls O’Neill.

“Of course Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher did much to plot the actual success, but the previous management also deserved credit for their input, to my mind.”

While the Red Hands found it difficult to gain momentum in the recent Allianz League, O’Neill is convinced that having beaten Mayo and Kerry in their last two matches, the team now has the capacity to make an impact in this year’s All-Ireland Championship.

“I honestly think it will take a serious team to beat Tyrone. I know that even in Ulster there are maybe about five teams that can justifiably fancy their chances of winning the provincial title but, even so, I still think it will take a lot to stop Tyrone from reaching the All-Ireland semi-finals at the very least,” asserts O’Neill.

“I know much has been made of the players who have left the squad, but then you have to look at lads like Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly who have been there for a decade and have still another few years of service to give, in my opinion.

“I think those two wins at the tail end of the league have helped to set Tyrone up for the championship. We all know that championship football is different to league fare and obviously the management will want to be getting the best out of the players they have at their disposal.”

Indeed, O’Neill is hopeful that a tranche of players who have not been in the limelight of late could take a more centre stage role in the championship.

“I’m thinking here of people like Michael O’Neill, Richie Donnelly, Michael Conroy, Liam Rafferty and Emmet McNabb,” states O’Neill. “I think they will get a chance to step up to the plate.

“You have the likes of Darragh Canavan coming through strongly and, indeed, there may be others on the Under-20 team who might be able to step up to senior level.”

O’Neill is hoping to assist his Omagh St Enda’s club on the field of play for the next few years before becoming more immersed in coaching. He is already taking charge of underage sides but is determined to take a step onto the coaching ladder.

For the moment, though, he is focused on Tyrone’s mission against Fermanagh at Brewster Park, Enniskillen on Saturday.

“I know Kieran Donnelly, the Fermanagh manager, well and he will certainly have done his homework,” says O’Neill. “There is very little about Tyrone that he does not know, so there will be very little element of surprise, that’s for sure.

“For my own part, I will wish Tyrone well, comfortable in the knowledge that I have taken the right decision about my future.

“I have got used to a different way of life since ending my county career and I’m enjoying it.”

