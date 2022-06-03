Armagh vs Tyrone: Red Hands need positive action in response to a deflating year

All-Ireland SFC

Four Tyrone players were red carded for their involvement in February’s infamous scuffle with Armagh

Heavy is the head that wears the crown in Tyrone.

Since winning a thrilling and astonishing All-Ireland last September, things have taken a turn for the surreal and their team has been decimated with departures and injuries, culminating with an 11-point hammering by Derry on their home turf.

That game was over a month ago and, while the recrimination has been oddly passive around the county, among the panel and management, there is significant concern about where they are at.

Previous form in title defences is not easy for Tyrone. In 2004, they were blindsided by Mayo, bringing an end to a catastrophic year in which their captain Cormac McAnallen passed away.

In 2006, a home defeat to Derry was the start of a poor campaign in which they took a replay to get past Louth before falling to Laois on a 0-9 to 0-6 scoreline.

They began 2009 more positively by winning Ulster, but Cork caught them in the All-Ireland semi-final after Sean Cavanagh suffered an illness on the morning of the game.

If there is a theme of this year, it has come in red cards.

So far, there have been nine in as many games.

That figure is naturally inflated by the four reds against Armagh in round two of the National League. And nobody could reasonably argue that Conor McKenna’s against Fermanagh was deserved, given what was going on immediately before he grappled with Brandon Horan.

But there have also been some entirely avoidable examples such as Padraig Hampsey barging Cormac Costello while off the pitch in the league defeat to Dublin.

Similarly, Brian Kennedy’s kick out at Gareth McKinless and McKenna’s petulant throwing of the ball at Ethan Doherty was, as commentator Darragh Maloney correctly called it, a “meltdown”.

Then, there is the loss of form from 2021 Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary, who has been taken off in four games this year, while Cathal McShane has found himself withdrawn five times; at half-time against Derry and Mayo, and on 45 minutes in the Kerry game.

They have also keenly felt the injuries to Matthew Donnelly and Padraig McNulty.

All of this is a backdrop for the stunning levels of departures from the senior football team of last year.

Just prior to the Championship getting going, Paul Donaghy, who had actually come on in the final against Mayo, walked away.

He joined others in exile such as Mark Bradley, Tiernan McCann, Ronan O’Neill — who, in fairness, has since insisted his leaving was a retirement — Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy and Lee Brennan.

That kind of loss all in one go is unheard of among other elite counties and one that Peter Canavan touched on pre-Championship when he said: “If Tyrone are to do something that has never been done in the county before, they need everybody pulling with you. You need everything going your way.

"To retain it, you have to come back stronger. And when you look at the team that knows how to retain All-Irelands in recent years, it’s Dublin.

“There’s a lot of questions has to be asked as to why players are stepping away. I totally understand when there are personal reasons involved. But from a wider point of view, Dublin didn’t seem to have this problem when they were retaining an All-Ireland.”

All of those problems mounted up and appeared to surface against Derry.

Now, they have what every successful Tyrone team require — a cause.

Simply put, this present generation had no beef with Derry heading into the Ulster Championship. Over the last few years, they had not seen the whites of Derry’s eyes before they came to Omagh.

The second league game and defeat against Armagh has them channelling their inner begrudgery.

Those red cards stung the pride of Tyrone. It also fuelled their well-cultivated sense that they were being made an example of once again by the authorities.

If there is a kick in this group of Tyrone footballers, it is time to see it.

In the other corner, we see an Armagh team that have not delivered on their early league promise. Once again, the giddy notion of getting excited over early league form is exposed as a fallacy.

Since Kieran McGeeney became Armagh manager in 2015, this is his eighth Championship season. In that time, they have a measly three wins in Ulster. It took them five goes to get their first win in 2019 against Down, followed up by Derry the year after and Antrim last year.

All opposition had been operating at least one Division below Armagh in the National League of the same year.

In the qualifiers, he has delivered eight wins. But only three of them came against teams that were placed above them in the league and, apart from Monaghan in 2019, beating Clare and Tipperary wouldn’t exactly have the Armagh fans crowing.

A win over Tyrone, however, carries significant weight. A defeat and that February league win becomes a source of derision.

Last winter, McGeeney was granted another year as the Armagh manager. This came after another two-year extension to his initial five-year arrangement in 2015.

This current season is his 33rd consecutive one in the intercounty realm, either as a player, coach or manager.

He will not want Tyrone to end that run.

Indeed, he might wonder what to do with himself if he didn’t have it.

For it to come down to a game in the Athletic Grounds? Whatever result emerges will be incredible.