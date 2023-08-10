Art McRory: A Tyrone legend always there when his county needed him

Tributes flood in after passing of legendary Red Hand County manager

Art McRory with John Lynch (left) and Plunkett Donaghy during the 1986 All-Ireland Final against Kerry

Art McRory has been described as a ‘great Tyrone man’ who had ‘an unbelievable love of Gaelic football’ following his death yesterday.

The Dungannon man, a legendary figure in Tyrone, oversaw an unprecedented sequence of success by the Red Hands from 1984 until 2001 during which period five Ulster Senior Football Championship titles were captured and this was followed by an appearance in the 1986 All-Ireland Final in which they were beaten by Kerry.

A statement from the county board provided an apt summary of the status that Art enjoyed in his native county.

“Art’s achievements across seven decades as a player, coach, manager, Club man, educationalist, developer, organiser, motivator, community activist, strategist, visionary, family man, and the most loyal of comrades are just unrivalled,” the statement read.

“Put plainly, Art revolutionised Tyrone GAA and in doing so made life here so much better for tens of thousands of people, people who have gone ahead of us, people who are still here, and people who have yet to come. That’s real legacy.

Armagh’s 2002 All-Ireland winning manager Joe Kernan revealed that he had the highest respect for the affable Art.

“He was a great Tyrone man but he was also a great Ulster man,” says Kernan, “I remember him helping out people like Sean O’Neill and Brian McEniff with the Ulster side — nothing was too much trouble for Art.

“He was a real character who had an unbelievable love of Gaelic football. The fact that he took on the management of the Tyrone team for three different terms showed his absolute commitment to the county.

“When Tyrone were in need Art was always there and no better man.”

Art McRory (left) and Eugene McKenna of the 1995 Ulster Senior Football Championship winning Tyrone team

And McEniff, who steered Donegal to their first All-Ireland title in 1992, has fond memories of encountering Art on the touchline.

“He loved football and all things Tyrone,” reveals McEniff, “He had a great pride in his county and nothing seemed to be too much bother to him when it came to improving things where he thought it was necessary.”

“There is no doubt that he was fiercely committed to Tyrone and pulled out all the stops to bring them success which he certainly did.”

Current Tyrone U20 football team manager Paul Devlin enjoyed a close affinity with Art under whose baton he garnered considerable enthusiasm and valuable experience which has stood him in good stead during his managerial career.

“Everyone had the height of respect for Art because he was such a genuine person. He loved the Clarke’s club in Dungannon and the Tyrone team — indeed, he loved everything about the GAA and for his part he was hugely respected for what he gave his county selflessly over many years,” says Devlin.

Known for his devotion to sport in general and GAA in particular, Art helped to fashion the careers of many players through his enthusiasm, knowledge and dedication.

Nothing pleased him more than to see the county team flourishing and he was always eager to ensure that the players were afforded the plaudits for their achievement rather than the team management. His commitment to the team was absolute and he particularly enjoyed his rapport with the players and backroom team.

He commenced his managerial duties with the county minor team taking them to an All-Ireland title in 1973 which was then seen as a significant achievement for the county.

It came as no surprise when he was subsequently handed the reins of the senior team and in tandem with Eugene McKenna, who distinguished himself as a player before linking up with Art on the management front, he worked tirelessly on behalf of the GAA in his county.

A member of the Dungannon Clarke’s club, he fulfilled a miscellany of duties there and was always willing to lend a hand where it was needed. Indeed, his presence within the club ensured that things ran smoothly because of his commitment and dedication.

He left the Tyrone management team in 2002 in the wake of what was a disappointing exit in the All-Ireland Championship Qualifiers at the hands of unfancied Sligo.

But that did not prevent him from taking considerable satisfaction from Tyrone’s three All-Ireland title successes in 2003, 2005 and 2008 under the baton of Mickey Harte.

And he was equally delighted when the team collected the All-Ireland title again in 2021 although the fact that the match was played out against a more muted background in Croke Park because of Covid-19 restrictions tended to restrict celebrations somewhat.

Art was predeceased by his wife Helen in February of this year.