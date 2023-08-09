Art McRory: Tributes paid after death of ex-Tyrone boss who ‘loved everything about the GAA’

Paul Devlin pays tribute to Tyrone’s five-time Ulster Championship winning manager

The death of former Tyrone football manager Art McRory has occasioned deep sadness in his home town of Dungannon and throughout the county as a whole.

Known for his devotion to sport in general and GAA in particular, he helped to fashion the careers of many players and participants through his knowledge and dedication.

It was as Tyrone football manager that he came to national prominence particularly in the 1980’s. He steered the Tyrone team to the Ulster Senior football title in 1984, 1986, 1995, 1996 and 2001 – an unprecedented sequence of success that thrust him onto a sporting pinnacle along with his team.

Nothing pleased him more than to see the county team flourishing and he was always eager to ensure that the players were afforded the plaudits for their achievement rather than the team management. His commitment to the team was absolute and he particularly enjoyed his rapport with his players and backroom team.

Tyrone manager Art McRory during the Tyrone v Kerry All Ireland Final in 1986

Himself a former Tyrone player, his commitment to the county team was absolute from when he commenced his duties as manager of the county minor side whom he brought to the All-Ireland minor title in 1973.

It was no surprise that he was subsequently handed the reins of the senior team and in tandem with Eugene McKenna, who distinguished himself as a player before linking up with Art on the management front, he worked tirelessly on behalf of the GAA in his county.

A member of the Dungannon Clarke’s club, he fulfilled a miscellany of duties there and was ever-willing to lend a hand where it was needed. Indeed, his presence within the club ensured that things ran smoothly because of his commitment and dedication.

He guided Tyrone to a first-ever appearance in an All-Ireland final in 1986, when they lost to Kerry. That was a particularly disappointing setback for a Tyrone side that had been hoping to create their own little piece of GAA history.

He left Tyrone management in 2002, after a disappointing exit in the Championship Qualifiers to an unfancied Sligo.

But that did not prevent him from taking considerable satisfaction from Tyrone’s three All-Ireland title successes in 2003, 2005 and 2008 under the baton of Mickey Harte.

And he was equally delighted when the team collected the All-Ireland title again in 2021 although the fact that the match was played out against a more muted background in Croke Park because of Covid-19 restrictions tended to restrict celebrations somewhat.

Current Tyrone U20 football team manager Paul Devlin enjoyed a close affinity with Art under whose baton he garnered considerable enthusiasm and valuable experience which has stood him in good stead since he commenced his managerial career.

“Everyone had the height of respect for Art because he was such a genuine person. He loved the Clarke’s club in Dungannon and the Tyrone team – indeed, he loved everything about the GAA and for his part he was hugely respected for what he gave his county over many years,” says Devlin.

Art was predeceased by his wife Helen in February of this year.