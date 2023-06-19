Big Ulster derby in All Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final as Tyrone drawn against Donegal

Leave it to Ulster to provide the spice in the draws for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship preliminary quarter-finals and Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

Both draws were made on Monday morning.

The All-Ireland quarter-final pairings have thrown up a fusion of fascinating ties that is highlighted by a Donegal v Tyrone meeting.

While Donegal have had their struggles both on and off the field of late, their victory over Monaghan on Saturday has breathed new life into the side and now they are fully prepared for a renewal of rivalry with their Red Hand neighbours who were held to a draw by Westmeath on Sunday.

With Donegal having home advantage at Ballybofey, this enhances the prospects of Aidan O’Rourke’s side making further progress.

Monaghan must travel to Kildare while Roscommon will take on Cork and the all-Connacht meeting of Galway and Mayo will hold massive appeal.

In the Tailteann Cup semi-finals, Antrim boss Andy McEntee will come up against his native Meath on Sunday whom he managed for six years before throwing in his lot with the Saffrons who are currently in fine fettle after four wins on the trot.

And Down will take on surprise packet Laois who have put their poor League form behind them to create quite a stir in the Tailteann Cup. Laois have beaten Fermanagh and Limerick in their last two matches but will find the Mourne county side a formidable foe.

Both the Tailteann Cup semi-finals will be staged as part of a double bill at Croke Park on Sunday.

All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals (first named teams at home)

Kildare v Monaghan

Cork v Roscommon

Donegal v Tyrone

Galway v Mayo

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Down v Laois

Meath v Antrim