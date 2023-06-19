Brian Dooher demands step up in standard from Tyrone despite securing All-Ireland progression

Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan goes to ground trying to control the ball

The disappointment of Westmeath’s John Heslin at the final whistle is clear to see

When the round-robin formula was given the green light misgivings were expressed and indeed apprehension was the order of the day as the annual fixtures calendar suddenly became rather too bloated in the eyes of many.

Such feelings were put on the back burner at Breffni Park, Cavan yesterday when a tame first-half between Tyrone and Westmeath suddenly exploded into a dramatic feast of action after the interval to leave spectators breathless.

A stunning 10-point feast from Darragh Canavan, a majestic midfield showing by Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick and solid displays from Ronan McNamee and skipper Padraig Hampsey at the heart of the defence were just some of the plus-factors that highlighted a high-octane team performance.

Tyrone may have lacked consistency in both league and Championship this year, but on this occasion they underlined that they still have skill and courage in abundance in what turned out to be a riveting contest.

The disappointment of Westmeath’s John Heslin at the final whistle is clear to see

If it was neck and neck throughout the first half, it was Tyrone who seized the initiative in the third quarter to assemble what looked like a comfortable 0-16 to 0-12 lead before Westmeath responded in a dramatic fashion to ultimately claim a share of the spoils, but to bow out of the competition in the cruellest of fashions.

Westmeath dug deep into their reservoir of stamina and character to trim Tyrone’s lead in the closing minutes and indeed gain parity before the normally accurate John Heslin saw his last-gasp free drift wide of the post, thus denying his side what would have been a notable victory.

Indeed, they led by 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time and had sustained their effort throughout the second half, but Tyrone’s drive, commitment and passion were such that they maintained their standards right to the finish.

While joint manager Brian Dooher was happy to hail his side’s input afterwards, he also acknowledged that they had tended to make things difficult for themselves.

Brian Dooher wasn't completely satisfied with Tyrone's performance

“The first half was very lacklustre, there was really no real intensity or energy at all,” declared Dooher.

“For our part, I felt we did not bring enough to the game and I think Westmeath were a point in front at half-time.

“In the second half we picked things up a bit and showed a bit more commitment.

“Yet when you invite a team to come onto you this is going to make things difficult and they certainly finished strongly when all is said and done, but you would have to say that there were some very good individual performances.

“You would have to look at Darragh Canavan’s majestic performance in landing 10 points, Brian Kennedy was very prominent around the middle and Michael McKernan and Conor Meyler were other players who absolutely worked their socks off.”

The Red Hands will now be involved in the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-finals, the draw for which will be made today, and Dooher believes this could prove an additional platform on which his side can parade their skills.

“The draw for this takes place on Monday and we have to be ready to go again,” said Dooher.

“There is no doubt that we have to be right for the preliminary quarter-finals and we believe that we are capable of doing things better.

“We will gather ourselves together and do more work on the training ground.

“I know we will have to travel to Kildare, Cork or Donegal, bbut at the same time we don’t know where we will be going to.

“The main thing is that we will be ready for the task.”

Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan goes to ground trying to control the ball

The form of Ruairi Canavan, Cormac Quinn, Niall Kelly and Niall Devlin underlined the rich seam of talent which is contained in the Tyrone squad right now and with at least one more game on the horizon Dooher is optimistic that they can blossom further.

Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan acknowledged that his side had been expecting a very tough test against Tyrone, but he believes that his team can now reap the benefits from having performed in the All-Ireland round robin series.

“We have been in Division Three of the league and this is a step up for us,” said Dolan.

“I think we have shown that we are improving and are coming to terms with meeting stiff challenges.

“This is the only way in which we will improve as a team when all is said and done.

“Armagh are a good side and we knew they would put it up to us.

“Obviously they are still in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals and that will stand to them as they try to go a stage further.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, P Harte 0-1; B Kennedy 0-1, C Kilpatrick 0-1; C Meyler, J Oguz 0-1, R Canavan 0-3; A Clarke, M Donnelly, D Canavan 0-10(8f).

Subs: K McGeary 0-1 for Oguz (40), F Burns for McNamee (52), N Devlin for Donnnelly (64), N Kelly for Clare (67), S O’Donnell for Harte (69).

Westmeath: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Dolan; S McCartan 0-2, R Wallace, C Dillon; A McCormack, R Connellan 0-1; J Lytham, R O’Toole 0-1, D Lynch; L Loughlin 0-4, J Heslin 0-8 (7f), L Dolan.

Subs: S Smith for L Dolan (41), S Baker 0-1 for Dillon (45), J Gonoud for J Smith (56), K Martin 0-1 for Maguire (66).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)