Brian Dooher lays it on the line ahead of Tyrone’s meeting with Mayo

Fortune favours the brave, they say. And Mayo’s track record of bravery in All-Ireland semi-finals and finals spanning the past decade may not have yielded the greatest trophy of all but it has spawned levels of courage and commitment that are the envy of many other counties.

Right now, Mayo have just taken delivery of a rub of the green that could potentially lead them to the coveted Allianz League title.

Just a week after having reaped the benefits of a home fixture against All-Ireland champions Kerry, which they won with some conviction, lady luck has smiled on Mayo now that they will host Tyrone at McHale Park, Castlebar tomorrow conscious that victory could ultimately lead to silverware.

Given the delicate balance of Division One, home advantage in two successive games has to be viewed as manna from heaven and no one is more acutely aware of this than Tyrone joint boss Brian Dooher.

His team have landed just two points from three matches to date courtesy of a win against Donegal and a question mark continues to hover over their morale ahead of their joust with Kevin McStay’s reinvigorated outfit, who have a win and two draws to their credit thus far.

Triple All-Ireland winner Dooher certainly pulls no punches in assessing his own team’s current plight.

“We have only two points to date and this means that we are not safe so we have ground to make up,” raps Clan na gael clubman.

"We will have to work harder over the course of the remainder of the league, starting with this game against Mayo.

“You can’t fault the team as they tried their best against Galway last weekend. We created scoring chances, particularly a couple of goal chances, but we weren’t able to take them.

"To be honest, a draw would not have been an unfair result but we have to go with what happened.”

Although eight Tyrone players scored, their starting forward line landed only three points from play against a Galway side that produced a strong finish.

“Obviously there have been changes to the team what with retirements and injuries but you are always going to have this,” adds Dooher.

“Having said that, there are players who can come in and do a job when asked and they have a big part to play.”

Tyrone continue to rely heavily on Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan and Cathal McShane to produce the goods up front but their contribution from play will need to be stepped up if the team are to lower Mayo’s colours.

The Mayo defence stood particularly firm in the first-half against Kerry last weekend and is expected to be just as unyielding against the Red Hands, who desperately need the two league points.

Meanwhile, Monaghan have been revitalised by that stunning win over Donegal and will relish the opportunity to throw a spanner into Roscommon’s works when Davy Burke’s unbeaten outfit set up camp at Clones on Sunday.

Should Monaghan manage to remain in Division One, it will be a ninth consecutive year in the top bracket and manager Vinny Corey believes that the new lease of life which his hitherto struggling team enjoyed in humbling Donegal will stand them in good stead against Roscommon.

Like Mayo, Monaghan will be playing at home for the second week in succession and, with Jack McCarron, Stephen O’Hanlon and Michael Bannigan on fire in their attack, they are likely to carry a bigger forward threat than Tyrone did at Dr Hyde Park last weekend.

While manager Corey is optimistic, he is certainly not reading too much into his team’s barnstorming second-half performance that yielded 1-14 against a Donegal side who had led at the interval by 0-7 to 0-6.

“Roscommon will have gained confidence after having chalked up three successive wins so we know what to expect,” states Corey.

“We need another win at least so that we can bolster our prospects of staying up. It’s great to have people like Darren Hughes, Jack McCarron and Conor McManus back on duty again as their experience is vital.”