Brian Dooher praises Tyrone’s young guns ahead of clash with rivals Armagh

Tyrone’s Cormac Quinn is ready to meet the challenge of Armagh — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

If fortune favours the brave, then Tyrone football management duo Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher can expect a rub of the green when they meet Armagh in Sunday’s crucial Allianz League Division One tie at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh (1.45pm).

The Red Hands team bosses have not been slow to give youth a fling and the manner in which Cormac Quinn, Nathan McCarron, Joe Oguz and Ruairi Canavan have responded has sparked a fresh measure of optimism within the camp.

While the tried and trusted brigade of Niall Morgan, Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly, Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary among others continue to deliver the goods, it’s the newer faces in the side that are catching the eye as the League reaches a climax.

The form of newcomer Cormac Quinn has been a revelation with his defensive capabilities being complemented by an astute finishing touch.

This was illustrated with considerable aplomb when the Errigal Ciaran clubman swooped on to a deft pass from Darragh Canavan before thundering home a spectacular goal against Monaghan on Sunday — a score indeed that launched Tyrone into a lead which they built on with conviction to emerge victors.

And Quinn, clearly relishing his involvement within the county set-up, cannot wait for Sunday’s meeting with Armagh to come round.

“I think it’s terrific to be part of the Tyrone set-up because you always want to play for your county. I am learning all the time from the guys that are in there,” insists Quinn.

Nor did he pick his skills up off the stones having instead inherited them from his father Conor, a former full-back of considerable standing.

A student at Queen’s University, Quinn’s infectious enthusiasm and desire to see Tyrone push on have already seen him contain some of Ulster’s best forwards and he knows that he will be kept fully occupied on Sunday.

Joint boss Brian Dooher, while acknowledging that Quinn and the other newcomers to the side have been producing the goods, harbours no doubts that the team’s clash with Armagh will be a “big test”.

“We like to think that we are going in the right direction but we are taking nothing for granted. Armagh will be particularly keen to win this one but so are we. It all makes for a cracking game,” states Dooher.

Danger man: Ruairi Canavan could create problems for Armagh on Sunday — © ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

With Joe Oguz and Ruairi Canavan both underlining their skills in the side and Canavan’s brother Darragh along with Darren McCurry racking up scores, Tyrone appear to possess extra bite up front just now.

The fact that 10 players scored against Monaghan underlines the team’s overall firepower but with Armagh placing the emphasis on defensive tactics of late, scores might just be that little bit harder to come by.

“Armagh generally do not give too much away and it’s up to us to maximise our scoring chances,” points out Dooher.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Cavan ladies’ football team may not fulfil their league fixture against Tyrone at Newtownstewart on Sunday because of dissatisfaction in relation to the payment of players’ expenses. Twenty of the Cavan squad are based in Dublin and this means that players incur considerable expenses in attending training and on match days.

“This is not a personal attack on anybody in the Cavan ladies county board,” team captain Neasa Byrd said. “Over this last number of months, we’ve been in a constant battle with our county board over issues such as expenses, gear, and player welfare.”