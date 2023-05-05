Brian Dooher reveals Tyrone’s intense focus on round robin challenge

Tyrone’s joint managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan have been working their players hard in preparation for the All-Ireland football championship round robin series — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

The start of the All-Ireland football championship round robin series cannot come soon enough for Tyrone.

And it’s debateable whether any team will enter the series more focused and determined to make up what they view as lost ground.

The initial draft of fixtures has already been put in the public domain with Tyrone bracketed with the winners of Sunday’s Connacht Final between Galway and Sligo, the losers of Sunday- week’s Ulster decider between Armagh and Derry, with Westmeath completing the group line-up.

Since their defeat to Monaghan in the Ulster Championship, Tyrone have immersed themselves in preparations for the round robin series while nurturing a steely determination to make an impact in the race to Sam .

The provincial setback against Monaghan triggered a lengthy inquest as to the reasons for the team’s fall from grace but that has now been replaced by a voracious hunger to come good in the round robin series.

Yet even though Tyrone have not had their sorrows to seek, there is still a body of opinion within the country as a whole that see the side as potential All-Ireland champions.

In winning the title in 2021, the Red Hands set their own high standards before their collapse last year but, with a recalibrated line-up, it had been hoped to progress to the All-Ireland series via the provincial title route this year.

That was not to be and joint manager Brian Dooher makes no bones about the challenge that face the side.

“We know we have made things hard for ourselves but we have been working hard in training and we are ready for what is a fresh challenge,” he maintains,

“Obviously all teams are very focused on doing well and we certainly want to get off to a good start in this round robin series. The players have been putting in a big effort and they have to deliver on the field of play now.”

With new players such as Darragh Canavan, Cormac Quinn and Joe Oguz having made an impact this year, Dooher and fellow joint manager Feargal Logan feel they have adequate resources to meet the demands of what will be a hugely challenging All-Ireland itinerary.

“There will be additional games and we have to be up for these,” adds Dooher. “Obviously it’s important to get off to a winning start.”

Tyrone will discover whether it will be Galway or Sligo who will be in their round robin group on Sunday, although there is an overwhelming body of opinion that already has Galway in the group.

There will be another week’s wait before the losers of the Armagh v Derry Ulster Final are known yet the presence of either one of these sides will surely add spice to the group and present another potentially difficult barrier for Tyrone.

Meanwhile, there is already an intense demand for tickets for the Ulster decider at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones.

Indeed, the demand started shortly after the final whistle had been sounded in Sunday’s semi-final between Armagh and Down and has been stepped up considerably since then.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher has been consistent in his support for the Ulster Championship and now his team are facing into the inviting prospect of retaining the title after having spent 24 years in the championship wilderness.

“I think the Ulster Championship is to be valued. We have always taken it very seriously and we are very keen to make it back to back titles,” states Gallagher.